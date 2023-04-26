Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and Commonwealth National Bank President and CEO Sidney King sign paperwork to complete a deal for government-back loans for small businesses while members of the City Council, city staff and bank personnel look on.
Commonwealth National Bank [CNB] will begin offering government-backed loans to small business entrepreneurs through a new partnership with the city of Mobile.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson and CNB President and CEO Sidney King teamed up to announce the “Building a Business Legacy” program to help those in historically disadvantaged communities realize the dream of business ownership.
“It’s a big day in Mobile, Alabama, especially when it comes to minority-owned businesses,” Stimpson said at a press conference Tuesday, April 25. “Commonwealth National Bank approached the city to ask for a way to provide a backstop for loans for disadvantaged businesses.”
The program uses $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding, provided by the city, to underwrite loans given out by the local bank to boost minority-owned small business plans, Stimpson said.
“It’s a natural fit to take some of the funding and make it into a grant for Commonwealth bank,” he said. “If we’re going to raise the wealth of communities … we do that by starting businesses.”
The bank expects to be paid back on the loans, Stimpson said, but with the city’s backing, newly minted businesses can better survive the challenges faced by many startup small businesses.
The $6 million in total investment, with $2 million from the city and another $4 million from CNB, could generate more than $10 million in wealth in underserved communities in the city, Stimpson said.
The program will not only generate a five-year revolving fund, Stimpson said, but would also provide an education component that would allow these small businesses to one day become prime contractors working with the city on projects.
King said the bank hopes to help as many as 50 to 100 small businesses with the revolving fund and loans which will have a slightly lower-than-average interest rate. He added that the maximum amount for each loan would be set at about $100,000.
“We’re so excited to be a part of this,” he said. “We see this as an opportunity to make a difference in the community. Mobile is on the verge of an explosion. It’s on the verge of growth and we want to see African American businesses be part of that growth.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.