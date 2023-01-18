Jim Barber

With annexation, the city of Mobile would grow its revenue, become the second largest city in the state and proactively prevent the loss of approximately $20 million to its budget from areas of the police jurisdiction that could become their own cities, officials with Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office confirmed Wednesday morning during a presentation to media on four study group maps.

While the maps of various annexation scenarios each show a growth in the city’s population above 200,000 they also indicate a slight decrease in the municipality’s Black population. The four maps — made public for the first time Wednesday — will be sent to PFM Financial Services for a six-week study before being placed on the Mobile City Council’s agenda.

2023 Annexation Map A
2023 Annexation Map B
2023 Annexation Map C
2023 Annexation Map D

mdmouton
mdmouton

Article is great, but it would be nice if the map inserts were bigger so we could see them better.

