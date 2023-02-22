As many as five Mobile city facilities will be moved in the near future due to the discovery of approximately 3,000 graves on land deeded to the city after the Civil War, Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office has announced.
The administration first discovered the graves when a contractor working on preparing the site for a new training center for the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department dug up wooden boxes filled with human remains.
“We stopped work immediately and then we called the Alabama Historical Commission,” Stimpson said in an interview with Lagniappe. “They said we needed to get an archeologist on-site immediately.”
Based on that guidance, the city brought in archeologist Philip Carr, Ph.D., from the University of South Alabama. Carr estimated the bodies were placed in unmarked graves at the location as far back as the mid-19th century. After learning this, the city did more research on the subject and looked at old records, Stimpson said.
“It took us a while to figure out what was going on,” Stimpson said. “We started digging through files because you don’t know what you don’t know. We started researching stuff and found out there’s a deed that dates back to 1877 that gives 50 acres to the city.”
The land was deeded to the city by an organization called the “Congregation of the Gates of Heaven and the Society of the Friends of the Needy. The graves, which were most likely used for indigent burials, either had wooden headstones or none at all, Stimpson said.
“My understanding is these were people buried who didn’t have the means for headstones and if they had headstones they were probably wooden. And over a period of time all that rotted so there were no markings and you just wouldn’t have known,” he said.
The city also discovered a ground-penetrating radar study from 1999 on land south of Virginia Street and east of Ann Street that showed more than 700 bodies underground. The city believes more than 3,000 bodies could be buried at the location.
The city has used the land to house a number of facilities, including the police training center, the fire training center, the animal shelter, the police mounted unit and a maintenance building, Stimpson said. Those facilities will all have to be moved.
“So, we recognized that we shifted gears and said not only do we need to move the fire training center, we’ve got to look at relocating all these facilities as — I’m going to say — as plans evolve and money’s available, we’re going to figure out what’s the best way from a procedural standpoint,” Stimpson said. “That’s where we are. We have figured out locations for some of these facilities.”
The Stimpson administration is just days away from announcing a location for the new animal shelter, plans for which have already been approved by the City Council. Stimpson said the city is eyeing property it owns near the Magnolia Grove golf course off Moffett Road for its new mounted unit headquarters. The city is also working toward building a combined police and fire training facility at a new location.
“What we want to do is move the existing facilities we have and then mark that area in some form or fashion that this is a historic graveyard where nothing can be built there in the future,” Stimpson said.
The police impound lot is also near the same piece of land and the city is currently studying whether any graves are below it. If so, Stimpson said, it will have to be moved too.
“We’ve got to do a little more work to see where that stands,” Stimpson said. “You know, it’s located over where Hartwell Field was located and so, I’m not so sure we couldn’t reconfigure how we stack cars and not be in an area — maybe reconfigure the area and see if we can still operate it, but we’ll have to see.”
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
