(Photo | Lagniappe) Two different organizations — one representing conservation and the other business development — are seeking BP oil spill funds to purchase the USA Foundation’s bayfront property near Brookley Aeroplex.
The city of Mobile will host another in a series of public meetings on the design of the future Brookley by the Bay Park project on Thursday, Feb. 2 and will provide walking tours of the property on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The city, for months, has been working to create a master plan for the 98-acre park site, purchased from the University of South Alabama Foundation. The property that sits just east of the Brookley Aeroplex would give residents of the city access to Mobile Bay.
At the 5:30 p.m. meeting on Feb. 2, the city will provide interested residents a glimpse of a draft of the final master plan at the Harmon-Thomas Recreation Center. Tours of the site are set for Feb. 4 from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at 254 Old Bay Front Drive in Mobile.
"We have worked very hard with Volkert and SCAPE to make sure the master planning process for Brookley by the Bay included meaningful input from citizens," Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. "That input helped frame the draft master plan we will share with the public on February 2. I would also encourage anyone interested in the future of this amazing park to register for a site tour on February 4. Pictures do not do this beautiful landscape justice."
Residents can RSVP to the open house by clicking here and to the site tours by clicking here. Reservations are encouraged for the open house, but are required for the site tours of the Brookley by the Bay property.
Those participating in the site tours are also encouraged to bring comfortable, closed-toe shoes, as the route is about 1.25 miles. Non-walking options are also available.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
