BB3_BayBears3_2.28.18

Although the deal has yet to be approved, the Mobile BayBears are leaving Hank Aaron Stadium for a new facility in Madison, Alabama in 2020.

 By Lagniappe

Mobile baseball legend Hank Aaron’s childhood home could be on the move soon, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.

The Mobile City Council will consider a contract at its meeting Tuesday to move the home, currently located at Hank Aaron Stadium, to a new site in the Toulminville community, the area of Mobile where the baseball Hall-of-Famer grew up.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.