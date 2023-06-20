Mobile baseball legend Hank Aaron’s childhood home could be on the move soon, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office.
The Mobile City Council will consider a contract at its meeting Tuesday to move the home, currently located at Hank Aaron Stadium, to a new site in the Toulminville community, the area of Mobile where the baseball Hall-of-Famer grew up.
“I want to thank all our staff and the members of the Mobile City Council, who worked with us to identify an appropriate location for Hank Aaron's childhood home in the Toulminville community,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said in a statement. “Our goal has always been to preserve and highlight Hank Aaron's incredible legacy in the neighborhood where he first learned the game of baseball. This is exciting news for Hank Aaron fans, the Toulminville community, and the city of Mobile."
The home will be placed on the same property where the Mobile Police Department’s third precinct sits at 2165 St. Stephens Road. Site plans are in the early stages.
"We are thrilled to welcome Hank Aaron back to the Toulminville Community,” District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said in a statement. “Hank Aaron is a revered figure in our community, city, and country. We strongly believe that the presence of Hank Aaron's home will ignite the aspirations of the younger generation, encouraging them to dream big while also attracting visitors to Toulminville. This landmark event will serve as a catalyst for attracting businesses to our community, aligning perfectly with the development of our Toulminville Neighborhood Plan Toolkit aimed at revitalizing the area."
The contract in question would be an agreement between the city and JPayne Organization LLC to move the home. The cost of the contract is $124,500, according to the council agenda.
