GulfQuest photographed in December 2014, as the opening date was more than a year overdue.

 By Alyson Stokes

The budget for GulfQuest National Maritime Museum for the Gulf of Mexico will increase in fiscal year 2024, as the facility hunts for a new director to improve sluggish attendance numbers.

The city will pay more than $1.4 million for the struggling museum in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This represents an increase from the $1.3 million budgeted last year and the $1.1 million spent there in 2022.

