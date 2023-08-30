The budget for GulfQuest National Maritime Museum for the Gulf of Mexico will increase in fiscal year 2024, as the facility hunts for a new director to improve sluggish attendance numbers.
The city will pay more than $1.4 million for the struggling museum in Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s fiscal year 2024 budget. This represents an increase from the $1.3 million budgeted last year and the $1.1 million spent there in 2022.
The increased museum budget caught the attention of Mobile City Council finance committee Chairman Joel Daves, who asked during a meeting on the budget if the increase in the budget is following an increase in attendance.
“A good portion of it is due to personnel costs, as you can imagine” Director of Civic and Cultural Affairs Matt Anderson said. “We really reduced staff when we took over …. We’ve added more staff to generate revenue through events.”
Personnel costs at the museum have increased when comparing the fiscal year 2023 budget to its 2024 counterpart. In 2023, personnel costs totaled $694,000. In 2024, those costs rose to more than $767,000.
Event rentals at GulfQuest have been the main revenue source for the museum. On average, Anderson said the facility has taken in $100,000 to $120,000 on event rentals each year and about $60,000 from admissions.
Actual GulfQuest revenues from fiscal year 2022 total $196,322, according to information from Stimpson’s office. The projected fiscal year 2023, which ends Oct. 1, is expected to be around $252,000. This represents an increase of about 28 percent.
GulfQuest currently has seven full-time employees and five part-timers, according to the mayor’s office.
Attendance at the museum in 2022 totaled 8,768. Attendance in fiscal year 2023 sits at 11,084. When it was created, the private board behind GulfQuest boasted an expected annual attendance of 350,000.
Anderson announced an incoming change of leadership at the museum. Former director Mary Elizabeth Harper was laid off, city spokesman Jason Johnson confirmed. At the budget meeting, Anderson said Stimpson was on the cusp of announcing a new director.
“The new director is coming on,” he said. “She is a nationally known person in the museum field. She’s already identified several revenue areas that will more than make up the difference.”
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.