A seven-month effort is underway by the city of Mobile to restore Three Mile Creek to its traditional path just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.
“It’s a pretty special project for the city,” Director of Programs and Project Management Jenn Greene said. “We don’t do projects like this very often.”
In an effort to control flooding in the 1980s, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredged a straight channel in the area and bypassed the creek’s natural movement. There has been a more modern effort since then to return bodies of water to their natural channels, Greene said.
The project in question is funded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Gulf Environmental Fund. It will restore the natural flow of the creek and will link the city and county’s Blueway projects, Greene said.
The project will improve water flow and habitat conditions, as well as provide additional recreation opportunities for residents, like kayaking and canoeing, Greene said.
Throughout the project, residents in the area will likely see construction equipment along the banks of Three Mile Creek, boats, dredging equipment, and a floating boom in the waterway during working hours. Recreational boaters who need to cross the floating boom will find instructions on how to have it opened on signage near the project, according to a city statement. The goal is to restore this historic waterway, but we also want to reduce the inconvenience for those who regularly use this area of Three Mile Creek.
