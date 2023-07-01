Three Mile Creek dredging

A seven-month effort is underway by the city of Mobile to restore Three Mile Creek to its traditional path just east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“It’s a pretty special project for the city,” Director of Programs and Project Management Jenn Greene said. “We don’t do projects like this very often.”

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

