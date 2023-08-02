Matthews Park
BY BRADY PETREE

Just one day after approving an extension of its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to 2028, the city of Mobile cut the ribbon on one project benefiting from the plan.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Parks and Recreation Director Kim Carmody and other city and local sports officials gathered at Matthews Park Wednesday morning to unveil a state-of-the-art turf baseball field, the second of its kind in the city.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.