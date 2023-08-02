Just one day after approving an extension of its Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) to 2028, the city of Mobile cut the ribbon on one project benefiting from the plan.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson, Parks and Recreation Director Kim Carmody and other city and local sports officials gathered at Matthews Park Wednesday morning to unveil a state-of-the-art turf baseball field, the second of its kind in the city.
“There’s no other way to describe it, it’s just magnificent,” Stimpson said. “This is a perfect example of how CIP money is being spent for the betterment of all of our citizens. In this case, certainly for all of those that play baseball.”
At a cost of $2.5 million, the field includes LED light fixtures, a new scoreboard and bullpens. The ADA-accessible venue will be used as the home field by W.P. Davidson High School’s baseball team, as well as local youth league teams.
District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said the field and the surrounding improvements have been a long time coming. He said plans for the field have been in the works for years, but due to a lack of capital funding, the project ultimately stalled.
“When I was first elected 10 years ago, I started hearing from the folks at Davidson High School about the condition of this field,” Daves said. “Back then it was the early days of the CIP program and we didn’t have a lot of money and there were some other things, while this was important, there were other things that were more important than this.”
Now that the field is finished and ready for players to take the field, Daves said players who cross the foul lines will do so on one of the best fields Mobile has to offer.
“Playing on this field is going to be a treat if you play baseball,” Daves said. “It’s like walking on cotton. I know it’s going to get a lot of use, not only by Davidson High, but for kids that play baseball across the county. Not just the city of Mobile, but across the county.”
