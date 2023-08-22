Civic Center
Due to remaining issues over minority participation, the Mobile City Council will delay a decision on a nearly $1 million contract with Volkert for program management services related to the renovation of the Mobile Civic Center.

District 2 Councilman William Carroll took issue with the contract at the council’s last meeting because there wasn’t a disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) attached to it. The issue wasn’t resolved by the time the council met for a pre-conference meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

