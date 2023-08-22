Due to remaining issues over minority participation, the Mobile City Council will delay a decision on a nearly $1 million contract with Volkert for program management services related to the renovation of the Mobile Civic Center.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll took issue with the contract at the council’s last meeting because there wasn’t a disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE) attached to it. The issue wasn’t resolved by the time the council met for a pre-conference meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 22.
City attorney Ricardo Woods said the city typically gets a waiver of the ordinance requiring the best effort be made to give 15 percent of a contract to a DBE for contracts involving a single individual or service, but leaders failed to do that this time. Woods told councilors Volkert would be willing to add a second person filling the DBE criteria to the contract for an additional $677,000. He called that a “policy decision.”
“We have two options: We can go with the original contract as option one,” he said. “Option two is to increase the amount of the contract. … That is a policy decision between the council and the mayor.”
In this case, the $945,000 contract to Volkert would be to embed an engineer within the city to oversee the Civic Center project and be “the eyes and ears” of the city, Woods said.
“To bring someone else in, we have to pay someone for what they do,” he said. “We’re not going to ask someone to work for free.”
The additional contractor could do the work without any additional cost, Carroll argued.
“This contract could be scoped out where 15 percent to 22 percent could actually be performed by a minority,” he said.
Woods admitted the city did not follow “normal procedure” by foregoing the waiver process, but added the Volkert contract would be eligible for one due to its nature.
“Ten times out of 10 this would’ve had a waiver,” he said.
Woods said other parts of the project, including an initial $30 million contract to begin the design phase would include a DBE component, but the Volkert contract is a “singular service” and has nothing that can be “subbed out” to other contractors.
Carroll disagreed, pointing out there are portions of the contract that could be done by another person or company.
“The task and scope is not singular,” he said. “It’s a singular service with multiple tasks that could be awarded to others.”
Carroll said his complaints weren’t just about the Volkert contracts, but also other contracts the city has awarded that could have featured DBE participation but didn’t.
“I think we’re missing an opportunity here to provide a piece of ownership on contracts,” he said.
The delay allows the city’s legal department to draft a waiver for the contract, which was requested by Council President C.J. Small.
Garbage pickup
The Mobile City Council will consider at its next meeting the approval of a contract with Waste Pro of Alabama for garbage and trash pickup for roughly 6,000 newly annexed city residences.
The three-year contract will cost $1.2 million per year and will be in place by Oct. 1, the deadline the city set to begin garbage and trash collection in the annexed areas. City Chief of Staff James Barber said the city does not have the capacity to begin garbage and trash collection that quickly because of a nationwide delay in getting new garbage trucks and personnel issues. Barber said the city would evaluate the cost-effectiveness of Public Works providing the service in the area in the future.
When asked if “privatization” of the service would eventually take hold in other parts of the city, Barber said garbage and trash pickup would never be fully privatized.
“You will never see a complete privatization, but possibly a hybrid where a contractor picks up places the city can’t is the best option for us right now,” he said.
Waste Pro was the lowest, qualified bidder and beat out other companies who had previously picked up garbage in the area. Woods said state law requires the city to take the lowest bid and Waste Pro was the lowest by about $1 million over the three-year contract period.
One prospective contractor, Kenneth Havens, owner of A1 McDuffie Sanitation, complained to councilors during the regular meeting that Waste Pro gave the city an incomplete bid application. He asked that the process be re-bid, or the bid be split between Waste Pro and McDuffie.
Woods told councilors there was no time to split the bid before the Oct. 1 deadline. When asked by several members of council, Woods said the areas Waste Pro left blank wouldn’t have impacted the bid anyway.
Body camera footage
A local civil rights activist and the sister of Jawan Dallas asked the Mobile City Council at its regular meeting Tuesday to release police body camera footage taken the day Dallas died after a confrontation with Mobile Police Department (MPD) officers.
James Jackson asked the council for transparency in releasing the footage related to the July 2 stun gun death.
“Taxpayers pay for the body cameras,” Jackson said. “The family deserves this clarity.”
Carolina Dallas, sister of Jawan Dallas, also asked for transparency and said she thinks releasing the footage “is the right thing to do.”
Woods said the city is prohibited from releasing the footage while the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI and MPD each conduct investigations into the matter. After a grand jury makes a decision in the case, Woods said, he would release the footage to the family and their attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.