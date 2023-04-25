A design contract for renovation of the Civic Center dome and theater could come before the Mobile City Council in about a month, a city official confirmed Tuesday, April 25.
Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp told members of the media the city would like to have a design firm picked and under contract within the next 30 days. The current plan would be to redo both the dome and the theater and demolish the adjoining buildings, like the expo hall, he said. Those adjoining buildings could be replaced with newer structures. The renovation would follow the design previously presented by real estate firm Populous, DeLapp said.
“The plan is currently dome and theater renovation,” he said. “Everything else, including the Expo Hall would come down.”
DeLapp added the city is seeking an operational partner who can have the revamped venue booked “300 days” per year by the time it opens in 2027. He said the operational partner, who would control the Civic Center, Convention Center and the Saenger Theater, could remain ASM Global, or it could be another group.
“It could be ASM, but the hope is other people come in as well,” he said. “We want to book it full of events and have it ready to open in 2027.”
The idea would be for a future operational partner to get in as early as the design phase, make an investment and have some say over how the finished venue will look, DeLapp said.
“Whoever gets the rights to operate the facility, we want them to invest and have some skin in the game,” DeLapp said. “That’s what other cities do.”
In previous presentations to the council, Populous estimated the cost of renovating both the dome and the theater at about $168 million. DeLapp said the city already has a “good idea” where the funding for the project would come from, but added the city may “want” to borrow money to help pay for it. Either way, DeLapp said the administration would have a plan to pay for the project, or pay off the debt before the design contract is released to councilors.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
