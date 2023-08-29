Civic Center plans

Work to renovate the decades-old Mobile Civic Center can begin in earnest, as members of the City Council officially approved a program management contract with Volkert & Associates during a regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29.

After the vote was delayed for weeks over lack of minority participation, the engineering firm and the city reworked the $945,259 contract to include a carveout for 15 percent of the job to be handled by what the city refers to as a disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE). The term refers to any business owned by a Black person, a woman or a disabled veteran.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

