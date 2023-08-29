Work to renovate the decades-old Mobile Civic Center can begin in earnest, as members of the City Council officially approved a program management contract with Volkert & Associates during a regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 29.
After the vote was delayed for weeks over lack of minority participation, the engineering firm and the city reworked the $945,259 contract to include a carveout for 15 percent of the job to be handled by what the city refers to as a disadvantaged business enterprise (DBE). The term refers to any business owned by a Black person, a woman or a disabled veteran.
District 2 Councilman William Carroll thanked Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s administration and Volkert for getting the contract finished.
“It is my understanding that we now have contract language to include 15 percent minority participation without raising the price,” Carroll said during a pre-conference meeting. “Our administration, the mayor, Chief of Staff James Barber and [Executive Director of Public Works Jim] DeLapp, this is a job well done. This is a tremendous step forward. This is a step where the mayor’s saying or mantra of ‘One Mobile’ counts.”
During previous debates over the contract, it was revealed the original Volkert deal was meant to imbed an engineer within the city government while the project was being completed. The 15 percent carveout would equal about $140,000.
When it came to a vote, Carroll amended the agreement to include the previously discussed carveout. While the agreement and 15 percent carveout would pertain to the entire $4.7 million design contract if the city decides to move forward with the project — totaling more than $600,000 in DBE participation — city attorney Ricardo Woods and other councilors stressed that the current vote was only for a quarter of the total design cost.
If the city decides to move forward with the full design, more contracts will come up for council approval. DeLapp has previously said if everything goes according to plan, the renovated Civic Center would reopen in January 2027.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city have already broken ground and work has begun on a new headquarters for the local federal agency. The plans come with a $25 million, 1,000-space parking garage to be built next to the building on the Civic Center footprint.
Garbage
The council reversed course at its Tuesday meeting and trashed a less expensive contract for garbage pickup in the newly annexed areas, in exchange for the second-lowest bidder.
An issue involving the winning bid from Waste Pro of Alabama soured councilors on the $1.2 million-per-year, three-year contract for the roughly 19,000 new Mobilians. Instead, councilors approved the $1.5 million-per-year, three-year deal with A1 McDuffie Sanitation. The difference between the contracts comes to about $900,000 over the term of the deal.
After questions came up during a previous meeting about Waste Pro having an incomplete bid, the administration gave the council the option to vote for either contract at Tuesday’s meeting. The city must have a contract in place for garbage and trash pickup by Oct. 1.
Carroll suggested Woods and council attorney Michael Linder come together to find a compromise. Woods balked at that suggestion.
“We have put both contracts on the agenda,” he said. “It’s in the council’s hands now. We can talk, but that won’t change the past or the time we have left to get the contracts approved.”
This same quick turnaround is one of the reasons why the city is looking for a private company to handle city services in the new areas. With delays on new garbage trucks and issues with hiring, the city does not currently have the capacity to extend garbage and trash pickup to the new areas of the city, especially by Oct. 1.
Woods told councilors at a pre-conference meeting the city allowed both Waste Pro and A1 McDuffie to “cure” issues with their bids prior to awarding the contracts.
Waste Pro submitted its bid without a regular bid form, John Payne, from the city’s purchasing department, said. Despite this irregularity, Payne said, the company did sign the bid.
Payne also told councilors both Waste Pro and A1 McDuffie were allowed to see each other’s bids once they were opened, a standard practice for city bids.
However, District 4 City Councilman Ben Reynolds took issue with Waste Pro getting the chance to see A1 McDuffie’s bid and then taking advantage of the city’s offer to “cure” the bids after each was opened.
“I think that gives a disadvantage if one company only gives pricing and no information and the other gives all the information,” Reynolds said. “I think it’s arbitrary on behalf of the city to pick winners and losers.”
At this point in the pre-conference meeting, Woods said councilors had “gone too far” and recommended the conversation be finished in an executive session.
“I’m going to stop talking and suggest everyone do the same,” he said.
Councilors finished the garbage pickup discussion in executive session. During the regular meeting, they tabled the Waste Pro contract and opted instead to approve the more expensive McDuffie contract on a first read.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.