The wreck of the Clotilda cannot be seen above the murky Mobile River, but descendant Darron Patterson knows the ship that brought his ancestors to Mobile as slaves in 1860 is there, and feels the same emotions every time he visits it.
“Twelve million Africans were taken from their houses; two million of them are on the Atlantic Ocean floor,” he said, speaking on a boat tour to the Clotilda site Friday afternoon. “What we have now is an opportunity for the ancestors who live in me and my fellow descendants to speak to this world, to this country and do some things that we need some help with.”
It was 163 years ago this month, 110 Africans arrived in Mobile in chains, decades after the United States outlawed the transatlantic slave trade. The Clotilda brought them to the Azalea City on a bet Timothy Meaher made that he could break the law and get away with it. After the Africans were unloaded, the ship was scuttled and burned to hide the evidence. The Clotilda was not discovered until 2019.
The tour to the Clotilda’s wreckage came after local elected leaders, descendants and others dedicated the Africatown Heritage House, a museum telling the community’s origin story, ahead of its Saturday grand opening.
Researchers and divers with the Alabama Historical Commission (AHC) recovered pieces of timber and iron from the Clotilda, and some of those pieces are displayed in the Heritage House. Some people would like to see the entire ship raised and preserved in a museum, while others think it should stay in the river in its current context, and be visited by boat.
What can be done with what remains of the ship as a whole, AHC State Archaeologist Stacye Hathorn told Lagniappe, will be determined by the data her team continues to gather.
“We are working on protecting it in the meantime, but the long-term disposition of it is going to be affected by these analyses,” Hathorn said.
Her team evaluated the wreck and collected more samples from it in May 2022, she said. Because of the environment in which the Clotilda has sat for the last century, AHC has solicited help from researchers across focus areas, from bacteria experts to sediment engineers. Their findings and recommendations will be compiled in a report that AHC will publish and present to Africatown community members, to let them know what can be done with the Clotilda.
Hathorn said she is unsure about the ship’s integrity, and “large pieces of the puzzle” are still missing. The wood looks solid, she said, but after being eaten through by worms, its structure is more akin to hard cheese.
“The science will tell us what is best,” Hathorn said. “We’re not going to attempt to destroy it.”
Historical sites like Clotilda carry much emotional weight and significance with people, she added, so care must be taken to keep it safe. The plan is to install more permanent navigational aids around the wreckage to protect it from being hit by boats, she said.
“It has spiritual and emotional meaning to people,” Hathorn said.
Kamau Sadiki, who explored the Clotilda as a diver with Diving With A Purpose, said of the many wrecks he explored, Clotilda is one of the most significant. Everything he thought he knew about diving the wrecks of slave ships “went out the window” when he dove the Clotilda, he said.
“When we dived the vessel, it's like diving in braille, you have to feel your way,” Sadiki said. “You have to basically listen with your hands to the voices that are still screaming on that vessel.”
Before entering the wreck in May 2022, Sadiki drafted a prayer for the spirits of the ancestors who traveled in Clotilda. He reread what he wrote as the tour boat returned to Mobile.
“Beloved ancestors, your voices have been silenced for 162 years, but your silence ends now,” Sadiki read. “Your voices and memory are lifted now from this wretched vessel through us, and we welcome you to speak through us.”
The Heritage House will open to the public on Saturday.
If you're an existing lagniappemobil.com subscriber, but haven't been on our new website, you'll need to click HERE to re-enter your password and let our site know you're not a robot. This is the only time you'll need to do this but our new site doesn't have your password information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.