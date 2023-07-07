Clotilda wreck tour Kamau Sadiki Delgado Hathorn

Diver Kamau Sadiki (left) speaks at a boat tour of the Clotilda wreck site. Archaelogists James Delgado (center) and Stacye Hathorn (right) look on.

 Staff Photo

The wreck of the Clotilda cannot be seen above the murky Mobile River, but descendant Darron Patterson knows the ship that brought his ancestors to Mobile as slaves in 1860 is there, and feels the same emotions every time he visits it.

“Twelve million Africans were taken from their houses; two million of them are on the Atlantic Ocean floor,” he said, speaking on a boat tour to the Clotilda site Friday afternoon. “What we have now is an opportunity for the ancestors who live in me and my fellow descendants to speak to this world, to this country and do some things that we need some help with.”

Clotilda wreck site area

The Clotilda was scuttled and burned in 1860 around this area of the Mobile River. 
Clotilda exhibit piece

This piece of timber was recovered from the Clotilda. It is preserved in carefully-regulated water.

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.