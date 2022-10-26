Gulf Coast Challenge Game
MOBILE SPORTS AUTHORITY

It’s been a successful year for sports tourism in Mobile, and it’s not over yet.

The Mobile Sports Authority “attracted, hosted or supported” 30 events featuring 22 different sports and generated an estimated $14.3 million economic impact during this past fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022). This included events for basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, baseball, track and field, wrestling, football, soccer and the World Turkey Calling Championships, among others.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Reporting on crime, public safety, courts & Mobile County — Scott Johnson, 30, has spent the better half of the decade reporting Alabama news. In the Northwest corner of the state, Johnson jumped head-first into journalism covering rural Alabama

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.