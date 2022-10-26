It’s been a successful year for sports tourism in Mobile, and it’s not over yet.
The Mobile Sports Authority “attracted, hosted or supported” 30 events featuring 22 different sports and generated an estimated $14.3 million economic impact during this past fiscal year (Oct. 1, 2021, to Sept. 30, 2022). This included events for basketball, gymnastics, volleyball, baseball, track and field, wrestling, football, soccer and the World Turkey Calling Championships, among others.
“We’re proud to be presenting the county and city as we continue to bring sporting events to the Mobile area,” said Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority, during a Mobile County Commission meeting Monday, Oct. 24, where he delivered his agency’s annual report.
Eight of these events were first- or second-time tournaments and games, Corte said, and 17 were youth-oriented (ages 4-19), which he explained is the “gold standard” event in the sports event industry as youth sports is generally understood to attract the greatest residual economic benefits.
“We know these events [attract] parents, grandparents, siblings,” Corte said. “These are economically better for us, but also are sometimes tougher to get.”
While the number of events is comparable to the 31 sponsored last year, impact projections are notably lower. The post-COVID FY21 created an estimated $22.4 million impact — roughly $8 million more than seen in the latest period.
The reduction can be attributed mostly to the fact the sports authority’s FY22 did not include Mobile’s most lucrative sports event, the Gulf Coast Challenge Game, due to scheduling. This year’s game is being held Nov. 12 at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, falling two months outside of the Fiscal Year 2022 window. Impact estimates are also inflated for FY21 due to there being two challenge games during the single period — events that together grossed an impact of more than $6 million.
Despite the comparisons not being exact, Corte says Mobile can expect a significant economic benefit from this year’s game.
“We’re really excited about what’s coming up,” he said, noting the fifth Gulf Coast Challenge Game will feature a matchup between Alabama A&M University and Jackson State University (JSU).
Corte said JSU head coach Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has raised the competitive level of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to “great heights” in recent years and the sports authority is expecting a “huge” crowd at the game.
In the previous four challenge games, there have been a combined 36,000 spectators, which has generated an estimated $17 million in local economic impact.
“This year’s game, because of Coach Prime, could be the biggest of them all,” Corte said.
Challenge Week brings a number of additional events to the city. This year, that will include a game-day tailgating, a The Isley Brothers concert, a Mardi Gras-styled parade and an appearance by comedian Kevin Hart.
The challenge game is on the heels of ESPN’s “College GameDay” unconventional detour to Jackson, Mississippi, to highlight the JSU-Southern University rivalry game Oct. 29.
“Any kind of publicity Coach Prime gets will hopefully help us have a big crowd,” Corte said.
Reporting on crime, public safety, courts & Mobile County — Scott Johnson
