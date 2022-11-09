He couldn’t have imagined the path his career would take, not at that time — after all, he was just in the eighth grade — but Terry Curtis was certain of his future vocation. He was going to be a high school football coach.

Curtis not only fulfilled that youthful prediction, but as of last Friday night, he is the most successful high school football coach ever in the state of Alabama in terms of victories. When his UMS-Wright team defeated Headland 56-13 on the Bulldogs’ home field, it marked the 347th win of Curtis’ career, a win that made him the winningest high school football coach ever in Alabama. His record, heading into this Friday’s second-round game of the Class 5A state playoffs at home against Beauregard, is 347-92.

Terry Curtis

UMS-Wright Head Football Coach Terry Curtis

