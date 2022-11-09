He couldn’t have imagined the path his career would take, not at that time — after all, he was just in the eighth grade — but Terry Curtis was certain of his future vocation. He was going to be a high school football coach.
Curtis not only fulfilled that youthful prediction, but as of last Friday night, he is the most successful high school football coach ever in the state of Alabama in terms of victories. When his UMS-Wright team defeated Headland 56-13 on the Bulldogs’ home field, it marked the 347th win of Curtis’ career, a win that made him the winningest high school football coach ever in Alabama. His record, heading into this Friday’s second-round game of the Class 5A state playoffs at home against Beauregard, is 347-92.
It's what lies within those numbers, collected in four seasons at Shaw, six seasons at Murphy and 24 seasons at UMS, that truly attracts attention — eight state championships, only three losing seasons (one at each of the three schools), an 80-22 all-time record in the state playoffs, a 171-23 mark against regional opponents, 20 seasons of at least 10 wins, outscoring opponents 13,022-6,175. And his current team is 11-0, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A and on a quest to give Curtis his ninth state crown.
“Even in eighth grade, I knew I wanted to be a football coach,” Curtis recalled recently. “I went to Auburn and played baseball for four years and most guys were changing their majors three or four times, and I’ll never forget going in to see my advisor and saying, ‘Look, I want to be a football coach. You tell me what [classes] I need to get into to be a football coach.’ I went through it in four years and graduated and the rest is history.’’’
He spent 16 seasons as an assistant coach, beginning at B.C. Rain, before being named head coach at the former Shaw High School, where his first team went 3-7 in 1989. He said he doesn’t remember the first win, not even the team Shaw defeated in that game. What he remembers about his early career, including his time as an assistant, is the coaches he watched and learned from — Bill Bacon, Ed Lathan, Robert Shaw, Larry Henderson, Ed Baker and others.
“Ed Baker, my middle school coach, is the reason I knew I wanted to be a high school coach, even then,” Curtis said. “And he coached here [UMS] one time. Just watching him, he was a tough son of a gun, but everybody would run through a wall for him. How could somebody be this mean and all, but yet you’ll run through that wall if he asked you to do it? There’s just something that some coaches have. I said, ‘Man, I want to do that, I want to get kids where they want to run through a wall for me.’’’
A Shared Experience
As the final seconds ticked off the stadium scoreboard Friday night, ushering in the new king of Alabama football coaching victories, all the attention fell to Curtis, who found himself encircled by his players and assistant coaches, former players and assistants, family members, fans, students, parents and others. He was presented with a watch marking the achievement. A member of his first team at Shaw traveled from Smiths Station to be there even though the two hadn’t seen each other in 30 years. A former assistant from that team was also in attendance, telling Curtis after the game with a sense of pride, “I was there for No. 1.”
The celebration has been a shared experience with all those who played a part — family, friends, assistants, players, administrators. That’s the way Curtis has always wanted it to be. No mention of the impending record was noted by Curtis or his assistants until Curtis, joking with his coaches after tying the record in the Bulldogs’ final regular-season game, said, “It’s going to be a big game this week.” Then he said, “Naw, it’s just like all the other ones.” He didn’t change a thing. “We prepared the same way, doing what we do,” assistant coach Gerald “Bullit” Jones, who has been on Curtis’ staff at UMS since 2004, said.
Jones is one of several members of Curtis’ staff who have spent several seasons with him at UMS, helping provide the continuity Curtis said has been a key to the program’s success. “Everybody on the coaching staff, we all work together,” Jones said. “It’s like the belts and pulleys on a motor. He demands us to be perfect and excellent and in everything we do, we try to be perfect. … We’re all like brothers and best friends here. We kid around and joke around with each other and we’re good to work with. Why would you want to go anywhere else?”
Curtis said the kinship, again, the shared experiences, made the quest for the record important.
“[Breaking the record is] important because I’m getting texts from college coaches and guys I’ve had relationships with for a lot of years,” Curtis said. “It’s gratifying because it is important to so many other people. Start with my family and all that they have put into it. My dad, who just died in January, never missed a game, and my brothers keeping up with it and being at every game. My wife let me do this for 50 years. The time, the energy. You say you’re not going to take it home, but you do. She’s been a great coach’s wife. My two sons have been involved through the whole thing from being ball boys on up.”
The process
Curtis said he took a little something from every coach he admired growing up and as an assistant coach, then meshed those approaches with his own ideas about serving as a head coach. It has, of course, proved to be successful. As has been the case for years now, it all begins on Sunday. Originally, it started on Saturday, but technology — Hudl film services, iPads and the like — allows coaches to do some work from home, which Curtis prefers.
“I like Sundays,” he said. “I like film-watching. I like scheming and watching a team on film and coming up with a plan. Then, the practices are so much fun because you get to take what you’ve got and take it to the field and watch the kids and the coaches incorporate that plan into what you want to do on Friday night. Then Friday night, it’s the reason you coach. It’s to go out there and watch that plan that you’ve been working on every day come to fruition, and especially when you’re successful, then see the smiles and to have the kids buy into it, that’s the key … them buying into that plan and then the execution of it on Friday night.”
The tie
Curtis has worn a tie as head coach for every game he has ever coached. Some have suggested it’s a salute to Auburn head coach Pat Dye, who also famously wore a tie on the sidelines on Saturdays. Curtis said that’s not the case.
“Back in 1989 when I first started, I wanted something to kind of give respect to the Shaw program and the kids and so forth,” he said. “Everyone thought it was because Coach Dye wore a tie, but it was really because of watching my daddy [a pastor for more than 30 years] get up every morning and go to work, and every time, no matter if he was going to the hospital or wherever, out of respect for his job he wore a tie. I said I can at least wear one on Friday nights. Just watching him growing up and the respect of the tie and he never preached on Sunday without wearing one, I just started wearing one and never stopped.”
The Song
Players are known to listen to music in an effort to get themselves in a certain mental state before going on the field to play a game. Curtis, 72, is no different.
“We have a dad’s breakfast every Friday morning at 7 o’clock. So I get up about a quarter to six and shave and all and read my devotional and everything, and before I leave to go to that breakfast I play ‘The Boys of Fall’ by Kenny Chesney. I’ve played it forever, ever since the song came out. If you start listening to it he talks about the crowds and the grass and it just brings back a lot of memories about what football is all about,” he said.
No Headphones
Those who observe Curtis on the sidelines on Fridays will notice something missing — headphones; he doesn’t wear them. Most coaches are connected via headphones to assistant coaches or coordinators in the press box offering information and suggestions concerning play-calling. Curtis isn’t connected in that way.
“I pretty much know what I want to do,” he explained. “The coaches help me a lot in between series. I tried to wear a headset to start with and I can’t remember who it was, but whoever I had in the press box, they would sit up there and they would start getting in my ear, not necessarily telling me where people were or what the defense was doing, they were throwing plays at me — Coach, run this or run that, whatever. I had to tell them, ‘I know the play, I need to know where they are.’ … I just said, heck, I ain’t going to wear them anymore. Not that I don’t converse with them; I talk to them in between every series, but I am usually two or three plays ahead anyway with something I want to set up or something I want to do and look at, so I just quit wearing them.”
It’s a similar situation in terms of a playsheet. Curtis has one — it’s even color-coded, though he doesn’t remember why that’s the case. But one rarely sees him with it on Friday night. That’s because he has memorized it. Yes, memorized it.
“I call all the plays during the week,” Curtis said. “I don’t do first and 10 and second and 8, I’ve always gone by feel. I don’t want to look down at a playsheet and see something on third and 2 and see something I’ve already run twice and it didn’t work. I’m not going to run that play again, I’m going to run something else.”
The Huddle
Another lost art in football, Curtis says, is the use of the huddle. That’s not true at UMS or anywhere else he has coached, but it isn’t as prevalent with other teams these days.
“I think the huddle is so important. I always have,” he said. “I like those guys to get in there and look each other in the eye and get on somebody if they haven’t been doing their job and praise somebody if they have been doing their job, or encourage somebody if they need to be doing better or whatever. You don’t get that now with all this spread stuff. They’re all separated and nobody’s talking to anybody. I just still feel the huddle is an important part of the football play. So we send in the formation and I send in the play by the kid. It’s worked for me.”
The Seniors
Upperclassmen hold a big place in Curtis’ heart. It’s based on the culture of the UMS program, which features teams in every grade beginning in third grade and continuing until junior varsity and varsity levels. It is a system he instituted and one of the reasons, he said, the program has enjoyed so much success over the years. Curtis said the younger students grow up in the same system used by the varsity team. By the time they reach varsity, they know what to do and, just as importantly, what is expected of them. There are no guarantees, but there is opportunity.
“We have so many kids who get to their senior year and they’ve never played, but they’ve stayed in the program,” Curtis said. “Therefore, when they are seniors, No. 1 they’re stronger, No. 2 they know better what to do than a kid who may be a better athlete. But they wait their time to play. This is like the third or fourth straight year that my quarterback has waited until his senior year to start. He hasn’t run off to another school because he wasn’t getting to play. He waited his time. … They are the guys I’m most proud of. Yeah, the Cole Blaylocks, the Joe Lotts, those types of guys, yeah, they’ve been starting for two or three years. But it’s the nucleus of those guys who have stayed in the program who have put us over the top and have sustained the success of the program.”
The Culture
Anyone who glances at the UMS players standing on the sideline might be surprised to notice they are not, for the most part, players who immediately grab your attention because they look like future Division 1 college standouts. In truth, most of the players on the team are of average size. It is their hearts, Curtis insists, that should be measured.
“We go out there, the [opposing] coaches are looking at how big this guy is or how big that guy is,” Curtis said. “Our guys, they run out on the field, they don’t even look at the other end. They could care less what they’re going up against. It doesn’t matter. They think they’re going to beat everybody they go up against. You stand out there on the sidelines and you shake your head at them and you say, how are we doing this?”
Staying Put
There have long been rumors Curtis was offered opportunities to become a college coach. He admitted there was one such opportunity — the chance to join Gene Chizik’s staff at Auburn — but something Chizik said to him led to Curtis deciding to remain a high school head coach.
“He made a very valuable statement to me. We were talking and he said, ‘Terry, I just want you to think about one thing: You have been in charge, you have made the practice schedule, you say what time you’ll practice and when the coaches have to be at the office and when they can leave. You get to say we’re going to do this and we’re doing that. You’re not going to be doing that when you come here.’ And I thought to myself, there’s something to be said for being in charge. … There’s no doubt God put me on this Earth to be a high school coach,” he said.
The Consistency
Curtis said the journey to becoming the state’s all-time winningest coach has been the best part of actually achieving the accomplishment. He said when the record was attained, it was more a relief than a feeling of attainment, but the one emotion that continues today is the joy and happiness it brought to those around him, those who played a role, major or minor, in the attainment. And the main reason it all has all fallen into place can be traced to one thing — consistency.
“We weren’t a one-time wonder,” he said when asked what he is most proud of as it relates to his career. “We didn’t win one state championship and then you never heard about us again. We never went to the playoffs two or three times and then you never heard from us again. I’ve been here for 24 years, and 22 out of those 24 we’ve been at least to the third round [of the playoffs]. We’re averaging 10 wins a year during my whole career. We’ve been to the playoffs every year except two or three for my whole career. We’ve won a ton of region games and a ton of region championships, not two or three or whatever.
“Just the consistency of the product that we put out there that Shaw was proud of, Murphy was proud of, UMS is proud of. You can’t ask for anything more than that. Yes, we’ve lost some ball games, but they know that we’re going to do things the right way and we’re going to play hard and we’re going to win more than our share. We’ve done it the right way, the process has worked and the consistency of what we’ve got going through the years.”
And Terry Curtis, preaching discipline and accountability from all concerned, including himself, has of course been the most consistent component of them all. It has proved an all-time winning combination.
