The 597-acre Plant Barry coal ash pond sits in an oxbow of the Mobile River. Over 50 years, more than 21 million cubic yards of coal residual has been disposed of in the pond.

A federal lawsuit challenging Alabama Power’s plans to close coal ash ponds at a local power plant continues to play out, as environmental advocates argue their complaint should be allowed to move forward.

Mobile Baykeeper with the support of the Southern Environment Law Center (SELC) sued Alabama Power Company in September, claiming the utility’s state-approved plans to “cap in place” 21 million tons of coal ash in unlined impoundments at James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant in Bucks violates federal standards and endangers the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta.

