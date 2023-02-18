A federal lawsuit challenging Alabama Power’s plans to close coal ash ponds at a local power plant continues to play out, as environmental advocates argue their complaint should be allowed to move forward.
Mobile Baykeeper with the support of the Southern Environment Law Center (SELC) sued Alabama Power Company in September, claiming the utility’s state-approved plans to “cap in place” 21 million tons of coal ash in unlined impoundments at James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant in Bucks violates federal standards and endangers the Mobile-Tensaw River Delta.
In a motion to dismiss Baykeeper’s allegations outright, Alabama Power argued its closure plan falls within approved measures, and it has received the proper solid waste permitting through the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) to move forward with the $1 billion project.
The power company alleges Baykeeper’s complaint requests the U.S. District Court to supersede “the expert judgment” of ADEM, which is tasked with managing and closing coal ash ponds.
Baykeeper is challenging Alabama Power’s written plan to close down Plant Barry’s coal combustion residuals (CCR) impoundment, commonly referred to as a “coal ash pond.”
When a pond is unlined — as it is at Plant Barry — Baykeeper argues coal ash settled on the bottom of the impoundments can “leach” or “leak” contaminants into the surrounding water table, a factor the advocacy groups point to in their original complaint. The plaintiffs argue capping the ponds will not resolve the problems.
Alabama Power has plans to remove surface water from the ash pond, create new barriers and install a drain and install a cap. However, the environmental groups say the ponds will still be unlined, leaving ash in contact with the water table.
According to Alabama Power, Baykeeper’s lawsuit should be dismissed based on three factors.
First, the power company says its ADEM-approved closure plan for Plant Barry meets all requirements under the federal and state CCR rules. Second, Baykeeper’s interpretations of those rules are incorrect, according to Alabama Power, and go against decades of practice. Lastly, Alabama Power claims Baykeeper cannot challenge the power company’s plan as it failed to object to plans during ADEM’s prescribed administrative review and public input process.
Alabama Power argues the lawsuit's timing is inappropriate as it falls four years after ADEM finalized its CCR rule, more than three years after the company initiated the closure process and more than a year after ADEM issued the final closure permit. They say the civil action is an attempt to “derail” the project.
Alabama Power’s response states: “As ADEM concluded after careful consideration, Alabama Power’s closure plan complies with the requirements of the CCR rules, setting forth the measures and schedule for achieving each of the rules’ performance standards. That comprehensive plan is just one step in a lengthy closure and post-closure process that will extend for nearly four decades — a fact that plaintiff simply ignores.”
According to court filings, the utility company has spent $257 million already to execute its cap-in-place process at Plant Barry. In January 2019, Alabama Power used the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 2015 rules on coal ash ponds to justify a roughly 3 percent rate increase before the Alabama Public Service Commission. The company has not said how much that rate increase has generated over the past four years, but at the time of the increase it said more than one million residential customers would see their bills rise $4.49 a month for 1,000 kilowatt hours of electricity.
Those numbers would suggest Alabama Power has easily taken in over $235 million from household service alone from that particular rate increase. That doesn’t take into account what the increase brought in from the hundreds of thousands of businesses and heavy industries that also use Alabama Power.
Power plants have long used ash ponds to dispose of waste left behind from burning coal. The ash is flushed from the plants into the ponds, where it settles on the bottom.
The unlined ash pond at Plant Barry was built in 1965 on Sisters Creek, a Mobile River tributary, and now holds 21 million tons of material. According to the Baykeeper’s lawsuit, leaching from the unlined pond has been known for decades, with reports from as early as 1991 finding contamination in groundwater of arsenic, cobalt and mercury above standard levels. In 2019, Alabama Power was fined a total of $1.2 million by ADEM for groundwater violations at all five of its coal ash ponds in the state.
In 2015, the EPA finalized new rules requiring coal ash ponds to be closed, at which point Alabama Power announced it would be capping and sealing the Plant Barry impoundment, rather than dredging the material out.
Alabama Power argues closure in a place where coal ash is in contact with groundwater is an option authorized by state and federal regulations and alleges Baykeeper’s legal action is based on activism rather than law.
“This lawsuit should be seen for what it is — a programmatic challenge to the state and federal CCR programs to require ‘closure by removal’ and prevent ‘closure in place.’ The court should decline the plaintiff’s invitation and dismiss this lawsuit,” Alabama Power’s lawyers said in a motion to dismiss.
Arguing their lawsuit should be able to move forward, attorneys with SELC say Alabama Power’s arguments for dismissal attempt to “circumvent” the clear reading of the EPA’s rules on coal ash. They wrote that Alabama Power’s objections regarding a state-level public comment period cannot prevent Baykeeper from attempting to enforce federal regulations.
SELC lawyers stated while there are provisions in the EPA’s rules to allow closure in place, they do not apply to unlined ponds. They argued these types of impoundments cannot satisfy the strict requirements that capping in place requires to mitigate ongoing contamination. According to SELC, the EPA has made recent comments reflecting this fact.
SELC lawyers said in November 2022, the EPA denied a request by the General James M. Gavin Power Plant located in Cheshire, Ohio, for an alternative pond closure deadline. In that decision, the EPA “enforced the text of the rule, explaining that a utility may not close an unlined impoundment by capping it in place when coal ash remains in contact with groundwater.”
SELC argues other utilities have interpreted the EPA’s rules in the same way and have concluded unlined ponds are not applicable for capping in place. They point to Duke Energy whose officials testified to this fact before the Public Service Commission of South Carolina in September 2022.
