A group looking to have a dozen teen and young adult books moved to the adult section in the Fairhope Public Library was met with opposition from residents on the opposite side of the issue on Monday night.
In front of a standing-room-only crowd at the Fairhope City Council meeting, attorney Brian Dasinger — representing the Faith, Family, Freedom coalition of Baldwin County — addressed council members and attendees on their quest to “sequester” the books for what he and his group feel are “inappropriate” content.
Among the books the coalition feels need to be moved are multiple works focused on topics such as LGBTQ+ issues and racial injustice, as well as popular titles such as “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “The Hate U Give”, and “The Sun and Her Flowers.”
Dasinger said most of the works are “pornographic” in nature and deal with incidents of rape, incest and beastiality. He said allowing children to read such material could hamper their “developing minds.”
“We fear that the impacts on these young adults and juveniles may result in mental health issues and unnecessary loss of innocence,” Dasinger said. “Just looking at some of the excerpts of some of these books, I believe some of the language and sexual content in them would be enough to make a sailor blush.”
Noting the group wasn’t seeking to ban the books, Dasinger said the titles have no place in their current location within the library.
Dasinger also took issue with the library’s teen librarian, Allison Cooper Russell, claiming she is unfit for the position based off of social media posts he had seen.
“On her Facebook page we found posts supporting mandatory masking, the LGBTQ movement, Black Lives Matter, which has been exposed as one of the biggest frauds ever perpetrated on the American public, pro abortion and other Marxist ideologies,” Dasinger said. “Her views do not represent the ideals of the majority of Fairhope residents and we would like the library board to strongly consider replacing her with someone who is more representative of the family values that most of our residents encompass.”
While Dasinger and the coalition had multiple people address the council in support of their cause, there was an equal amount opposed to the group’s overall mission.
Attorney David Gespass was one of those speaking out against moving the books. Working primarily with civil rights cases for decades, Gespass said he felt those speaking for the removal of the literature failed to provide any evidence to support their claims.
“They talk about what the standards are for pornography leaving out the question about community standards and whether it has any redeeming social value,” Gespass said. “There are kids that actually do get taken advantage of and those are struggles they have to go through and this literature is about helping young adults how to cope with their own sexuality and gender identity.”
Fairhope Library Board of Trustees Chairwoman Anne Johnson said in a typical year, they receive zero to one requests to review a book. In the past three weeks, she said they’ve received three separate requests, each with a list of approximately 55 books.
Saying the move feels like “censorship” to her, Johnson said she’s concerned with the motives from those seeking to remove books from their current section and claims the efforts are a “targeted attack” on the library.
If the books are moved, Johnson said she’s worried about the negative impact it could have on their target audience.
“There are young people in our community who may be struggling with their identity in their teen years that may not have a support system or at school or church,” Johnson said. “They may be being bullied or even suicidal and we may have books in the library that can help get them through a difficult period of time.”
Dev Wakeley, a Fairhope attorney, echoed Johnson’s concerns over censorship, saying the coalition’s efforts were simply a move to “roll back the clock.”
“I think a lot of the folks who came out to support our library and library staff know what this is really about,” Wakeley said. “This is about censorship and long-term about the idea of marginalizing, excluding and eventually persecuting the people who are in the groups that these folks don’t like.”
Wakeley said he was encouraged by the amount of people speaking up for the library. However, he said it was disheartening to see people engaging in “dishonest” conversation.
“When we see people come in and want to restrict speech, the immediate reaction should be visceral and it sure is for me,” Wakeley said. “Knowing that the real aim of these folks is not societal participation, not protection but instead exclusion, it’s very important to be careful and vigilant against the policy aims that are fundamentally mistaken.”
Ultimately, Council President Jay Robinson told attendees the issue rested with the library board, not the City Council. He urged those on both sides of the argument to express their opinions to the board as the next course of action.
“Honestly, we don’t have any input on what the library carries as books,” Robinson said. “A request was made to me to put this on the agenda and my response was, ‘this is not a city council issue. This is a library issue.’”
