In a partnership between the City of Gulf Shores and the Coastal Alabama Business Chamber [CABC], the City of Orange Beach and the Gulf State Park, the annual E-Cycling and Shred Day is returning for another year.
Scheduled for Saturday, January 7 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., allows for individuals to dispose of paper documents that need to be shredded. Those items can include things like bank statements, canceled checks, paycheck stubs, ATM receipts, credit card statements and utility bills.
The free event will take place at the Gulf State Park Beach Pavilion on East Beach Boulevard and volunteers will be on-site to take items from vehicles.
Each vehicle is limited to 50 pounds of items to be shredded. Attendees are asked to please not tape or tie bags or boxes.
Electronic items such as televisions, computers, vacuums, printers and power tools are also available for disposal. Batteries, however, will not be accepted.
“We started this event over 10 years ago, and I’ve been really happy with its success and the support of the community,” CABC Vice President of Events and Community Relations Steve Jones said. “We run rain or shine, and it’s a great way to both help the environment and clear out any personal clutter.”
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.