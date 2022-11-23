Coastal Half Marathon

The 15th annual Coastal Half Marathon, 5K and 1-Mile Fun Run take place Saturday at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. 

 Courtesy of Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events

Organizers with the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run are encouraging family and friends to trot off the turkey from Thanksgiving this Saturday.

The races, which are presented by This Is Alabama, will take place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex (4385 William Silvers Parkway). Participants can walk, wheel or run their way along the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park in the morning, and make it back home or to a local venue for the Iron Bowl.

