Organizers with the Coastal Half Marathon, 5K Race and 1-Mile Fun Run are encouraging family and friends to trot off the turkey from Thanksgiving this Saturday.
The races, which are presented by This Is Alabama, will take place at the Orange Beach Sportsplex (4385 William Silvers Parkway). Participants can walk, wheel or run their way along the Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail at Gulf State Park in the morning, and make it back home or to a local venue for the Iron Bowl.
“2022 marks the 15th year of the Coastal Half Marathon, and we’re gearing up for what we’re expecting to be the biggest and best one yet,” Joe Fleenor, president of Team Magic, told the media. Team Magic is the company Gulf Shores/Orange Beach Sports & Events contracts to manage the races.
“Happening the Saturday after Thanksgiving, this is the perfect place to burn off some of those extra calories as families from across the region will be joining us for what we believe to be one of the greatest ‘race-cations’ and family fun events in the country.”
The 2020 Coastal Half Marathon was honored as a 2020-2021 Champion of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism. The Baldwin County event was recognized by Sports Destination Management, a publication with the largest circulation of sports event planners and tournament directors in the sports tourism market.
That race was honored in the special category of “Sports Tourism Heroes.” The race took place just two months after Hurricane Sally devastated the Alabama Gulf Coast.
In 2021, Brant Basting of Indianapolis was the overall winner of the half marathon with a time of 1:18:36. Jim Kinder of Gulf Shores was fourth overall and first in the Masters Division with 1:26:21. Matthew Miller of Daphne won the 35-39 age bracket in 1:28:20.
The top female participant was Donnelly Howard of Tennessee in 1:28:05. Patty Ericksen of Daphne was the women’s Grand Masters champion in 1:41:50. Rebecca Bell of Loxley was second in the women’s 40-44 age group in 1:42:13.
Drive-thru packet pick-up will take place at the Sportsplex on Friday, 3-5 p.m., and the morning of the race, 6:30-7:30 a.m. The half marathon is set to begin at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:10 a.m. and the Fun Run at 8:20 a.m.
The half marathon will feature special Road Runners Club of America (RRCA) state championship awards. The RRCA Championship Event Series is the largest grassroots-organized running series in the U.S. with more than 200 races participating, which attract nearly 300,000 racers.
RRCA Championship Events are designated annually at the state, regional and national levels through a competitive bidding process. RRCA provides awards for Open male and female, 40-plus male and female, 50-plus male and female, 60-plus male and female, and Open Challenged Athlete male and female.
The post-race party will feature food by Cosmo’s Restaurant & Bar, beer for participants 21 and up, live music, inflatables, a rock wall and face painting.
You can learn more about the races at team-magic.com. For information on upcoming athletic events along Alabama’s Gulf Coast, visit GSOBsports.com or call 800-745-SAND (7263).
SPECIAL WATERFOWL HUNTING DAYS
The Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) has designated Feb. 4, 2023, as one of the 2022-23 hunting season’s Special Youth, Veteran and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days.
On those days, military personnel on active duty, veterans and youth under age 16 who are accompanied by a licensed adult hunter may hunt for waterfowl statewide. Regular waterfowl season shooting hours, bag limits, legal arms and ammunition apply to the special days. Hunting area rules and regulations also apply.
To participate in the hunt, a licensed adult supervisor must accompany youth. Only one firearm will be allowed per youth and only the youth hunters will be permitted to utilize the firearm for hunting unless the adult meets the requirements of a veteran or active duty military personnel. The adult supervisor must remain within arm’s length of the youth at all times and may accompany up to two youth participants during the hunt. The adult is also expected to review firearm safety rules and hunter ethics with each youth and ensure they are followed.
For more information about the Special Youth, Veteran and Active Military Personnel Waterfowl Hunting Days, contact WFF Migratory Gamebird Coordinator Seth Maddox at Seth.Maddox@dcnr.alabama.gov, call 334-353-2057 or visit outdooralabama.com/waterfowl.
USSA ADDS TO CURRICULUM
The United States Sports Academy (USSA) based in Daphne has streamlined its continuing education and professional studies courses through the Canvas Catalog platform. The goal is to make registering, using and completing those courses easier for students.
Canvas Catalog is an all-in-one learning solution that creates a course catalog custom to USSA where students can register, pay and learn all on the same platform. In addition, at the completion of their course students can easily access certificates, which are also available to share on their LinkedIn profiles.
Dr. Katrina Wahlstrom, director of the Center for Professional Studies and Continuing Education, said the updated platform is more accessible and user-friendly for students.
“Canvas Catalog really streamlines the process for students who need to spend their time actually taking these courses instead of going through a registration process that used to take up to three days,” Dr. Wahlstrom said. “Now, they can register and gain access to their continuing education courses within minutes.
“Students can also easily share their certificates on LinkedIn, which is another great feature of Canvas Catalog.”
All of USSA’s continuing education and professional studies courses are available at prostudies.ussa.edu.
