Cole Blaylock’s list of awards and accomplishments as an athlete at UMS-Wright is as long as a grocery list.
It includes being named the Lagniappe Class 2A-5A All-Area Player of the Year in football and a first-team selection on Lagniappe’s 1A-5A All-Area baseball team as an outfielder. He was also a first-team selection on the Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) All-State football and baseball teams and earned the ASWA’s Class 5A Back of the Year award in football.
There are plenty of other awards he scooped up during his career, including several UMS-Wright athletic awards, but those aren’t the things Blaylock is going to remember about his career, he said.
“That was all cool and everything, but looking back at all the friendships I made and all the winning we did, we won a lot and we were all really close and that’s what I’m going to look back on,” Blaylock said.
And yes, there is another award for the South Alabama football signee as the 6-foot-0, 195-pounder has been selected as the winner of a 2023 Nappie Award for the Best Local Male High School Athlete.
“I’ve had a lot of great players, a lot of guys who overachieved and this, that or the other, but Cole Blaylock is the real deal,” UMS-Wright head football coach and athletics director Terry Curtis said. “When you talk about a good kid, a great athlete, a great teammate — the things that make him great are not necessarily [his skillset].
“I’m not sure our offensive linemen and our other people didn’t block better for Cole than any back that we’ve ever had because they loved Cole Blaylock and what he stood for. He’s a perfect example of what happens when you are a great teammate. You hate to use the phrase All-American kid, but I’m not sure I’ve ever had a kid quite like what he is.”
As a football player, aside from all the awards, Blaylock rushed for 2,029 yards and 27 touchdowns … just last season. He also caught 17 passes for another 223 yards and three more scores. For his career, Blaylock rushed for 4,347 yards and 54 touchdowns and was a member of the Bulldogs’ 2019 Class 4A state championship team that posted a perfect 14-0 record. UMS was 45-8 from Blaylock’s freshman season through his senior season.
He also played baseball and did quite well. This past season he was considered one of the best hitters in the area, batting .427 with 28 runs batted in and 29 runs scored.
Blaylock was the king of UMS-Wright athletics this past year and now he has a Nappie Award that stretches his kingdom throughout the Lagniappe coverage area.
“UMS is really important to me,” he said. “My dad [James] works there too [as a coach], so we were always destined to go to UMS. It was just a great school all around for us and always supported us and we ended up doing pretty well, I think.”
Asked which he favored, football or baseball, Blaylock said if he had to choose, baseball would probably be his pick, but it would be close.
“I’m not really sure. I would say baseball is probably my favorite, maybe. But football, when football season is around it’s just the best. I love playing football,” he said.
“My mom and dad were always coaching, so I pretty much grew up at the ballpark,” Blaylock added of his attraction to sports at an early age, an attraction he “absolutely” still possesses.
