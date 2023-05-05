Fairhope fairway planning commission

Melissa Currie (standing left) speaks to the Baldwin County Planning Commission about a proposed subdivision between two fairways on Fairhope's Lakewood Golf Club. After hearing opposition from area residents, commissioners voted against the plan.

 Staff Photo

Fears of “errant balls,” conflicting statistics on the average golfer’s ability and questions of liability made the Baldwin County Planning Commission balk at an application for a 6-lot subdivision in the middle of a Fairhope golf course Thursday night.

The plan to build six houses on 7.2 acres of land owned by Retirement Systems of Alabama between two fairways on Lakewood Golf Club near the intersection of Battles Road and Section Street had previously been denied by Fairhope’s planning commission in years past. Concerns raised about resident’s safety motivated their decision to deny it a second time.

Fairhope fairway subdivision

This picture from the Baldwin County Planning Commission agenda shows the proposed six-lot subdivision between two holes on Fairhope's Lakewood Golf Club. Area residents said people living in the subdivision would be at an increased risk of serious injury from errant golf balls.

