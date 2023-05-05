Melissa Currie (standing left) speaks to the Baldwin County Planning Commission about a proposed subdivision between two fairways on Fairhope's Lakewood Golf Club. After hearing opposition from area residents, commissioners voted against the plan.
This picture from the Baldwin County Planning Commission agenda shows the proposed six-lot subdivision between two holes on Fairhope's Lakewood Golf Club. Area residents said people living in the subdivision would be at an increased risk of serious injury from errant golf balls.
Fears of “errant balls,” conflicting statistics on the average golfer’s ability and questions of liability made the Baldwin County Planning Commission balk at an application for a 6-lot subdivision in the middle of a Fairhope golf course Thursday night.
The plan to build six houses on 7.2 acres of land owned by Retirement Systems of Alabama between two fairways on Lakewood Golf Club near the intersection of Battles Road and Section Street had previously been denied by Fairhope’s planning commission in years past. Concerns raised about resident’s safety motivated their decision to deny it a second time.
Four members of the county Planning Commission voted against the site plan for The Oaks at the Colony, while three members supported it. Remembering a Joni Mitchell lyric, Commissioner Bill Booher said the plan sounded like “they paved paradise and put up a parking lot,” and voted against it.
Reports drafted by golf course and shot trajectory experts provided evidence for the subdivision applicant and for people protesting the plan. Refuting the findings of each report in large and small degrees drove discussion about the subdivision for around an hour.
“The risk of errant golf balls is no greater at the Oaks than any other development in and around the Lakewood Golf Course, and no greater than recently designed golf courses on similar land,” applicant Melissa Currie said, reading her team’s report before saying the residents’ report was “full of flaws.”
Currie said the rival report “overstated” the number of rounds of golf played in America every year to 60,000, while her report estimated around 24,000 actually took place. Even fewer rounds took place at Lakewood, she added, estimating 17,488 at the course each year on average.
Buffers 25 feet in width separate the boundaries of the subdivision from each fairway, and the properties’ abundance of trees and shrubs would protect residents from most errant balls, Currie said.
Golf course architects Michael Hurdzon and Clyde Johnston researched the fairways around the subdivision and concluded they are as safe as any other neighborhood near a golf course, she said.
“If I wanted to live on a golf course, I would buy any one of those properties, with some expectation that there would be errant shots on that property, which I would find acceptable,” Hurdzon wrote in a letter Currie read.
“We’ve been very careful to take into consideration the concerns brought up about safety and abate those things,” Currie said. “We really have done everything we can to maximize the benefit to the public and private side.
“There’s always that chance that a ball is going to go in the wrong place, but people who buy homes on the golf course understand that.”
Tracy Foster was the first of a handful of people who stood up and spoke against the subdivision. She acknowledged that some of the math in her report may not be correct, and presented a corrected version of it.
“While these proposals have been modified, in the end, Mr. Ken Tannar, who is an expert on golf ball trajectories, has said, ‘shuffling the furniture on the Titanic would not have changed the outcome,’” Foster said. “Regardless of what you’re hearing in the numbers, I’m going to show you some physical proof of what happens.”
To support her claim the subdivision does not conform to Baldwin County’s master plan and poses an “adverse impact on the health, safety and wellness of the community,” Foster said between 60 percent and 80 percent of golfers slice their shots and would hit them into the subdivision, and showed pictures of adults and children who golfers hit with their shots by accident.
One person collected more than 1,100 balls from the buffer area on which the subdivision would sit, she said.
“This is a safety buffer between two active fairways, and to consider putting residents there and in harm's way is ludicrous,” Foster said. “This is certainly not quality growth and definitely a detriment.”
Attorney Thomas Pilcher spoke next on the lawsuits that subdivision and county planners could face if someone was injured on the property. Just because county attorneys found no case of a county being sued for approving a subdivision that eventually caused someone to be hurt does not mean it is not possible, he said.
“If a grandchild of the owner of Lot 2 calls me and says I got hit in the head with a golf ball and I can't see or I'm dead, let me tell you something, I’m suing the county, and this hearing is Exhibit Number 1,” Pilcher said to the commissioners. “You've all been put on notice of the safety of it – every person here – that it's dangerous.”
Though he attended the meeting to speak for another zoning case, William Metzger took the stand and spoke against the subdivision because the riskiness of the plan moved him to do so, he said.
People against the subdivision applauded commissioners’ decision to deny the plan, and many stood up and left with 20 items still left on the agenda.
“This is why Planning District 19 exists,” Pilcher said. “This planning district was created so we can control development.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
