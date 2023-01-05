Medical cannabis dispensaries have received the green light to open and operate in unincorporated areas in Mobile County.
County Commissioners Connie Hudson and Mercia Ludgood voted in favor of the local resolution on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to opt into a permitting process through a new state medical cannabis commission established by the Alabama Legislature last year. Commissioner Randall Dueitt was absent from the meeting.
The decision brings rural Mobile County areas in line with several local municipalities which have already voted to participate in the program, including the cities of Mobile, Semmes, and Bayou La Batre. The county’s approval to allow dispensaries does not impact other municipalities’ decisions to participate.
County resident Shelly Powell spoke against the act's approval, saying she wants to see Mobile County grow, but wants it to grow in the right way.
“I do not want to live near one of these medical marijuana dispensaries. I do not want to move to get away from one. I want the children and families in my community to thrive and be healthy. Drugs are destroying families. I don’t want law enforcement to be burdened with one more thing,” Powell said. “I don’t want to normalize marijuana and I don’t want children and teens to think using marijuana is okay.”
Powell said she is not absolutely against cannabis for medical use, but she would rather dispensaries not be able to be local. She said the county should wait to see the impacts of these dispensaries in other communities before it approves it.
Other residents spoke out against the approval of the resolution, questioning the benefits of marijuana for medical use and pain management and arguing that dispensaries were the subject of lobbying campaigns and money interests.
Hudson said the commission’s responsibility was to hear from all sides of the debate and decipher facts from conjecture. She said the commission tasked county attorney Jay Ross to research the issue and provide it with an analysis of the law.
Ross said the law lays out a pathway for creating a “very regulated” industry from planting to distribution. He said only individuals with certain medically diagnosed conditions would be eligible to receive permits to purchase cannabis.
“The only thing the local governments can control under this act is whether or not they agree to have dispensaries in their jurisdiction,” Ross said.
Ross said the law makes provisions limiting dispensaries from “popping up at every corner” as he said CBD stores have. It also prevents them from opening within 1,000 feet from education and childcare facilities and limits certain kinds of advertising.
According to the law, those under the age of 19 can not lawfully enter dispensaries, and only those who have been certified by a physician and the cannabis board can access the facilities. Only 37 dispensaries will be licensed statewide.
None of the distributed cannabis will be smokeable, Ross said, and will instead be dispensed in non-flavored gummy, pill, patch, oil, and cream form.
Ross said the state appears to have taken every avenue to prevent the proliferation of cannabis among underage individuals, and they are responsible for enforcement if laws are broken.
