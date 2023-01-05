Mobile County Commission
By Scott Johnson

Medical cannabis dispensaries have received the green light to open and operate in unincorporated areas in Mobile County.

County Commissioners Connie Hudson and Mercia Ludgood voted in favor of the local resolution on Tuesday, Dec. 27, to opt into a permitting process through a new state medical cannabis commission established by the Alabama Legislature last year. Commissioner Randall Dueitt was absent from the meeting.

