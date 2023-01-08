The future of Baldwin County took many forms when members of the County Commission, the Planning and Zoning Commission and residents discussed a new land use master plan at a meeting on Thursday.
A decade and 45,000 new residents later, Baldwin County is updating its master plan for development and land use across its zoned districts.
“We’re really excited about the plan that we've developed,” Planning and Zoning Director Matthew Brown said to the packed meeting hall. “We think it's going to be the shortest ever plan and yet the most functional master plan ever adopted by the county.”
The county published its existing plan in 2013 and has not updated it since then, despite Baldwin County becoming one of the fastest growing counties in the state in the meantime.
While the existing plan and its proposed replacement do not establish guidelines for dealing with the county’s unzoned areas, Brown said the new draft “contemplates the unzoned areas, so if a community chooses to vote to bring in zoning, we won’t have to update the plan.”
Guiding themes for the document are protecting farmlands and rural communities, preserving the environment and mitigating flooding, improving transportation and connectivity between cities, maintaining the county’s character, making it easier to distribute public services and encouraging cooperation between regions.
The planning commission held public forums to discuss the draft in March and July, and since then has received 22 written comments. Brown said 20 of these expressed general support for the draft, and 14 of those respondents wrote the stipulations on growth should go farther.
“As a general rule, the comments are all over the place,” Brown said. “There are lots of comments given the size and diversity of our county.”
He emphasized that the draft would not have any power to create or change existing planning regulations, and would serve only as a “reference tool” with an “action playbook” full of ideas to guide development.
“We want y'all to see a list of ideas that could be pursued if y’all felt like it was appropriate, and that's handled in the action playbook,” Brown told the commissioners.
Lastly, he said it is understandable that not every Baldwin County resident would be pleased with the draft’s guidelines for the county’s future, but that makes sense considering how unique its communities are.
“Considering the diverse priorities throughout the county, our aim has been to strike a reasonable balance,” Brown said, “and that is, I think, everybody’s goal.”
Going around the table after Brown’s presentation, many commissioners expressed concern with the growing number of RV parks opening in the county, wondering if the draft would treat them as subdivisions or as tourist attractions.
Planning Commissioner Bill Booher said the draft should be read as an aspirational text for what they want Baldwin County to look like and not as a list of commandments.
“I don’t want to see our whole county pockmarked to where we end up with RV parks or developments,” he said.
Booher recalled voting against a plan to build 165 houses on 50 acres of land because he projected it would be “Section 8 housing or something even worse” 20 years in the future.
“That’s not what we’re here to do, in my opinion,” he said. “That’s why I say this is an aspirational document.”
Michael Mullek, a farmer and member of the planning commission, spoke at length on the problems of road and drainage infrastructure and the lack of broadband service in the county’s more rural communities.
He said the plan is “worthy of recognition,” but he advised addressing existing problems before moving forward.
Planning Commission Chairman Steven Pumphrey said he and other commissioners are regularly “bombarded by people in the public who don’t have a clue” about how zoning works, and more should be done to educate the public on the process.
“This growth is going to continue to go on in unzoned areas,” he said. “It’s the growth in the unzoned areas that are going to make changes to the very things we established in the zoned areas. They’re in our county and they are going to impact these nodes [intersections with concentrated development] from a source outside of the zoning district.”
Planning and zoning has been a difficult topic to try to understand for District 2 Commissioner Matt McKenzie. He agreed the public must be better educated on the advantages and disadvantages of living in a zoned area.
“It’s a double-edged sword, but in the long run I think it’s a good thing,” he said. “I don’t want anyone building a junkyard next to my property.”
District 1 Commissioner James “Jeb” Ball, on the other hand, said he would never infringe on individual property rights, and supported removing active language from the draft to make it more of a passive guide.
“I support developers, I support the citizens that’s complaining about the developers,” he said. “I support this type of conversation happening because this is what it takes. We haven't done this since we have been in office and this is a good conversation to have.”
Not all of Baldwin County should be zoned, District 3 Commissioner Billie Jo Underwood said, calling it “a land use tool that can be beneficial in high growth areas if it is fair and if it is reasonable.”
She said she appreciated the concerns planning commissioners expressed about infrastructure, but advised them not to confuse land use with strategic planning.
“Don’t make this more than what it really is,” Underwood told them. “It is a land use guide for the zoned areas of Baldwin County. It’s not meant to hurt people or anything like that.
“Y’all might get swayed by a room full of people and you might say ‘Well, county commission, we recommend to rezone this or not to rezone this,’ and we may see it a different way.”
Commission Chairman Charles “Skip” Gruber said unzoned areas should still have some degree of protection from developers rushing out and building whatever they please on unzoned property.
During the public comments segment at the meeting’s end, John Avent said the draft did not discuss affordable housing in the context of continued growth.
“If we have the attitudes that affordable housing is going to drive down this community, we’re in a tough place and we’re going to be in a real tough place,” Avent said to some applause. “Not everybody can afford $500,000 and $1 million homes in Baldwin County.”
Brown said there is no hard timeline for approving the proposed master plan, but noted public hearings may take place in February and March. He said the public may view the draft at www.baldwinourvision.com, and email their comments to planning@baldwincountyal.gov.
