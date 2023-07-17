Redistricting committee Pringle vote

The Alabama Legislature's Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment approved a plan Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, submitted that would unite Mobile and Baldwin counties, and divide the Black Belt.

 Via Legislature Livestream

A map Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, proposed that would keep Mobile and Baldwin counties in the same district, while dividing the Black Belt made it out of the legislature’s redistricting committee with a favorable party-line vote on Monday.

“This is a plan that basically maintains the core of the existing congressional districts,” Pringle, the committee’s co-chairman, said. “It maintains basically the core of the existing districts, while providing an opportunity district in District 2 for the plaintiffs in the Milligan case to elect a candidate of their choosing. It has six [county] splits in it. It has the same number of splits as we currently have.”

Pringle Community of Interest Plan

Rep. Chris Pringle's, R-Mobile, "Community of Interest" plan.
Mobile Democrats 'don't have a lot of faith' legislature can redistrict state
Milligan plaintiff map

The Milligan plaintiffs' proposed redistricting plan
Singleton redistricting map

The Singleton redistricting plan

