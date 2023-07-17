The Alabama Legislature's Permanent Legislative Committee on Reapportionment approved a plan Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, submitted that would unite Mobile and Baldwin counties, and divide the Black Belt.
A map Rep. Chris Pringle, R-Mobile, proposed that would keep Mobile and Baldwin counties in the same district, while dividing the Black Belt made it out of the legislature’s redistricting committee with a favorable party-line vote on Monday.
“This is a plan that basically maintains the core of the existing congressional districts,” Pringle, the committee’s co-chairman, said. “It maintains basically the core of the existing districts, while providing an opportunity district in District 2 for the plaintiffs in the Milligan case to elect a candidate of their choosing. It has six [county] splits in it. It has the same number of splits as we currently have.”
Called the “Community of Interest Plan,” the map, drawn in an attempt to satisfy the Supreme Court’s ruling in Allen v. Milligan, keeps districts 4 and 5 in the northern part of Alabama as they are while fluctuating lines in the rest of the state. The Black Belt counties around Alabama’s center, which the Supreme Court identified as a community of interest that ought to be preserved, are separated into District 7 and District 2. Mobile and Baldwin counties remain in District 1.
Pringle said U.S. Rep. Barry Moore’s, R-Enterprise, District 2 will have a 42.45-percent Black voting age population under the new map, and U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell’s, D-Birmingham, District 7 will have a 51.55-percent Black voting age population. Currently, the Black voting age populations in Districts 2 and 7 sit at around 30-percent and 55-percent, respectively.
Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Birmingham, echoed concerns he raised against plans the committee reviewed earlier, that Pringle’s map must give Black voters a good opportunity to elect candidates of their choosing, and a functionality test should be done to determine that.
“I have serious concerns about this plan,” Smitherman said. “It kind of mirrors where we are, with a tweak here and a tweak there, and then we’re going to potentially ship this back to the courts. I think this may very well put us in a situation where a standing [sic] master may have to address that issue. I see we have a very considerable amount of gerrymandering going into areas to provide the necessary populations, I think, in terms of African Americans and sheer numbers in terms of the makeup of those districts.”
Smitherman said the plan reaches into Jefferson County to pull Black voters into Sewell’s district and predicted residents in the Black Belt would “get a whammy from both ends” competing for funding in separate districts.
When Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, asked Pringle how his plan aligned with the court’s ruling in the Milligan case and the Voting Rights Act of 1965, and whether he considered the possibility of electing a Democrat from the redrawn districts when he came up with the map.
Pringle answered his main goal was to comply with the court’s order, which allows for either another Black majority voting district, or a district where Black voters have a good enough chance to elect their candidate.
“The goal here for me was to provide the opportunity for an African American to be elected to Congress in the 2nd Congressional District,” he said.
Rep. Steve Clouse, R-Ozark, made a motion for the committee to approve Pringle’s plan. Motions filed by Sen. Vivian Davis Figures, D-Mobile, in favor of the Milligan plaintiffs’ plan, and Smitherman in favor of the Singleton plan were voted down along party lines, 14 to 6. Pringle’s map received a favorable report in the same way, 14 to 6.
“I see it as a work in progress,” Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, said. “I do see some things we need to tighten up.”
The bill now heads to the legislature for voting. The special session to vote on a new congressional district map begins at 2 p.m. today.
