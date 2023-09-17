Africatown cemetery mapping

Archaeologist Alexandra Jones, Ph.D., helps community members digitally record gravesite information in Africatown's Old Plateau Cemetery on Saturday.

 Staff photo

A cemetery tells a lot about a community. To help Africatown preserve historic Old Plateau Cemetery, archaeologist Alexandra Jones, Ph.D. debuted a digital program Saturday for people to catalog gravesites with their phones and tablets.

“The graveyard is what grounds a community and keeps people connected,” Jones, who has been working with Africatown since the Clotilda’s discovery in 2019, said. “I wanted to find a way to honor all of Africatown.”

