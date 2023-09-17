A cemetery tells a lot about a community. To help Africatown preserve historic Old Plateau Cemetery, archaeologist Alexandra Jones, Ph.D. debuted a digital program Saturday for people to catalog gravesites with their phones and tablets.
“The graveyard is what grounds a community and keeps people connected,” Jones, who has been working with Africatown since the Clotilda’s discovery in 2019, said. “I wanted to find a way to honor all of Africatown.”
All a person needs to do is grab a chalkboard and packet from boxes located at the cemetery’s entrance on Bay Bridge Cutoff Road, and scan a QR code with their phone camera to access the survey and digital map. The survey is for writing gravesite information, the map is for marking a gravesite, the chalkboard is for recording measurements and one’s phone or tablet is used for taking pictures and compiling data.
Each grave in the old and new parts of Old Plateau Cemetery has been marked. While some already have user-made files with headstone information, measurements and pictures, it is up to community members and visitors to finish the job, Jones said.
Next year, Jones said she plans to add a new feature to the digital catalog, one that allows people to upload pictures and biographical information about each person buried in the cemetery. The idea is to create a historical record of burials in the cemetery for the community and people interested in Africatown’s story around the world.
“This is the best way people can learn about Africatown without being limited to coming to Africatown,” Jones said.
The Africatown Heritage Preservation Foundation helped sponsor the program’s launch Saturday, along with the Smithsonian Slave Wrecks Project, Archaeology in the Community and others. Roughly five dozen people met at the Robert L. Hope Community Center in Africatown to learn how to use it, and then headed out to the cemetery to begin the preservation process.
“This is the place of the people who started this community,” Board Member Anderson Flen said.
He said he looks forward to community members and Clotilda descendants doing their part to preserve Africatown’s history, recognizing the past to prepare for the future. The key to the project’s success, though, is participation, Flen said.
Mobile resident Cynthia Tucker called it a “wonderful project” to learn more about Africatown’s ancestors and bring the community together. With many Black cemeteries around the country left in varying states of disrepair and overgrowth, Tucker said it is important to recognize the history buried within and work towards restoration.
Her 14-year-old daughter Carleigh called the program “cool” and easy to use. Tucker said she brought her daughter along to help her with the digital side of the work.
