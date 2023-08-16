Prichard Water Board
By Lagniappe staff

An environmental services firm that previously ran the day-to-day operations of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board could be again involved with the system, if negotiations for a concessionaire agreement are successful.

Three companies known collectively as Prichard Water Partners is offering to settle the water system’s unpaid bond issue and invest tens of millions of dollars in new infrastructure for the right to operate the system for 30 to 40 years, PWWSB Operations Manager Mac Underwood told a group of reporters Wednesday afternoon.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.