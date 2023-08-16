An environmental services firm that previously ran the day-to-day operations of the Prichard Water Works and Sewer Board could be again involved with the system, if negotiations for a concessionaire agreement are successful.
Three companies known collectively as Prichard Water Partners is offering to settle the water system’s unpaid bond issue and invest tens of millions of dollars in new infrastructure for the right to operate the system for 30 to 40 years, PWWSB Operations Manager Mac Underwood told a group of reporters Wednesday afternoon.
The three companies that make up Prichard Water Partners, Underwood said, are Oppenheimer; Kohlberg, Kravis, Roberts & Co and Inframark LLC. The last of those three changed its name from Severn Trent in 2017, according to documents from the Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen’s website. Severn Trent was previously under contract to run the water system until late 2015.
PWWSB signed a five-year contract extension with Severn Trent in 2014 before voting to terminate the deal the next year. The contract was worth $30 million over five years. The contract with Severn Trent, often referred to by some customers as a “poison pill,” was one of several reasons cited by the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System when it declined to take over PWWSB, following a 2014 referendum allowing the move.
It’s unclear if Severn Trent merged with Inframark LLC, or if one company bought the other. Calls to PWWSB attorney Jay Ross, Underwood and an Inframark spokesperson were not returned as of press time.
Underwood said at the press conference the three-company partnership was the only entity that answered a request for bids. The proposal calls for Prichard Water Partners to lease and operate the system, as well as invest $50 million to $100 million in infrastructure improvements.
“The problem is the pipes are old and a lot needs to be repaired,” Underwood said. “They’ll improve the system and automate the systems at the wastewater treatment plants.”
Underwood said the employees would be retained, either as PWWSB or Prichard Water Partners employees. Whether or not he remains in the position of operations manager for the system is still under negotiation, he said.
As part of the agreement, Prichard Water Partners will work out an agreement with Synovus Bank to pay off a percentage of the money remaining as part of a $55-million bond. The bank holding the bond for investors has argued in court documents that the board is currently in default for failing to make monthly payments on the bond debt.
Whether the agreement actually comes to fruition or not, Underwood said customers should prepare to pay even more on bills in the future.
Of the $55 million issued in the 2019 bond at the center of this issue, Underwood said about $25 million was used to pay previous debt service. Another $6.5 million to $7 million was used to drill one well and to install an automated meter reading system. The other $23.5 million or so, Underwood said, has not been spent, he said.
Alabama Village
Condemnation of homes in Alabama Village is an option, Underwood said, as the utility tries to find ways to fix leaks in the system and update infrastructure.
Underwood said a report from Waggoner Engineering determined that 18 percent of the total system’s water loss comes from issues within Alabama Village.
“Alabama Village is a major cause of water loss and we need to do something to shut down the water,” he said. “Condemnation is a possibility.”
The PWWSB has the authority to condemn the property, but the board can’t afford the action at this time, Underwood said.
