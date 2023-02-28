Longtime Mobile County Juvenile Court Judge Edmond G. Naman has been suspended following allegations of a “pattern and practice” of “nepotism and favoritism.”
Presiding Mobile County Judge Michael A. Youngpeter confirmed by email that the Alabama Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) filed a complaint against Naman on Monday, Feb. 27, triggering an automatic suspension protocol. Recently retired Mobile County District Judge George N. Hardesty will fill in during Naman’s suspension.
The JIC has the authority to initiate and receive complaints against sitting judges concerning, among other things, any alleged violation of the Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics.
Naman is the second Mobile County judge to be suspended by JIC within a year. Circuit Judge Jim Patterson was suspended in June 2022 following acomplaintabout his conduct within the courtroom.
According to Youngpeter, the complaint against Naman alleges he appointed his brother-in-law to handle legal matters at the James T. Strickland Youth Center.
Local attorney Christine C. Hernandez told Lagniappe the suspension is linked to acomplaint she filed in 2019. She said Hardesty was appointed to serve in Juvenile Court by the local bench on Thursday, Feb. 23, but was not seated until Monday.
Naman has served as one of two Mobile County Juvenile Court judges for the past 15 years, beginning in 2007. Judge Linda C. Jensen currently holds the other seat. Naman previously served as a local assistant district attorney from 1995-2007.
A JIC complaint posted Tuesday afternoon to the Alabama Judicial System website states Naman violated judicial ethics by appointing his brother-in-law in various capacities to serve in the juvenile justice system where he “received substantial compensation.”
A year into his first six-year term, Naman allegedly began appointing his sister’s spouse, a local practicing attorney, who was unnamed in the JIC complaint, to numerous juvenile dockets. This continued until early January 2019, when Hernandez’s complaint was received.
According to JIC, this entailed representing “indigent children” for one week each month and working a disposition docket one day per month. Beginning in 2014, Naman appointed the same brother-in-law to “gun court” where he worked with juveniles accused of gun crimes once a week for approximately an hour.
“Those appointments over that 11-year period constitute a pattern and practice of Judge Naman’s use of appointment authority to appoint a relative,” the complaint states.
Alabama Canons of Judicial Ethics states a judge should “not make unnecessary appointments” and “should exercise his power of appointment on the basis of merit, avoiding nepotism and favoritism.”
According to JIC, it has long advised that judges may not appoint an attorney who is closely related to the judge or the judge’s spouse.
Naman’s attorneys have requested an expedited hearing by JIC, and have waived his right to a 30-day review window. He is being represented by Norman E. Waldrop Jr. and Edward A. Dean, both of Armbrecht Jackson LLP.
Neither Naman nor his attorneys returned phone calls inquiring about the complaint.
