Hancock Whitney Stadium officially sold out its first football game with its Oct. 20 matchup with conference-rival Troy. And naturally, with the first sellout in the young stadium's history, a few growing pains were to be expected.
Long lines, failing card-reading systems and staffing issues led to many fans voicing their frustrations with the stadium's concession situation.
But the university has heard the complaints from fans and is attempting to improve concessions to avoid similar situations in the future.
"During that game night we experienced some long lines and that's something nobody really wants, anybody involved. As a follow-up, we had great dialogue with our concessionaire provider about what were the root causes of those lines and are there some things that we can do from a logistics standpoint that can help mitigate it," South Alabama Athletics Director Dr. Joel Erdmann said in a telephone interview with Lagniappe.
"I don't know if you can ever just eliminate lines at a stadium setting or an arena setting, but you can examine what can we do to keep the lines moving and reduce the transition time and things of that nature. As a result of those productive meetings we've got some strategies in place that I look forward to seeing and observing and hopefully they will be effective."
In a press release from the university, the software failures responsible for rebooting the system and contributing to longer wait times have been examined and similar issues should not occur. In addition, a representative for the software company will be in attendance of the Texas State game to troubleshoot any issues that may occur.
Also, moving forward, at least two people will be available to operate each point of sale which the press release claims will cut transaction times “drastically.”
Attention to inventory will also be prioritized in order to prevent items from running out prior to the end of the game.
"I throughout games do a walk-around, if you will, and I observe the best I can," Erdmann said. "I'll observe from restrooms to concessions to flow at our gates for entry egress and leaving the game. I also before and after a game, I try to do my best to take a look at traffic and parking. I think we've got a great team who are aware of how important the customer experience is. So we all are very conscientious in monitoring areas we are good at and areas that maybe we need to improve."
Erdmann said he is confident the changes being employed will lead to better experiences in all areas around the stadium and in the school's arenas before, during and after games.
"I'm confident that will happen, but I think there is also a sense of reality to this too," he said. "Whether you're at a movie or a county fair or at the grocery store sometimes, reasonable lines are just the way it is. But it's our responsibility to reduce that time as much as we can."
In anticipation of a large crowd with the Alabama Crimson Tide coming to town to take on the Jaguars men's basketball team on Nov. 15, South Alabama is also making sure similar situations don’t occur across all of their athletic venues.
The Mitchell Center has increased its points of sale by 30, bringing the total number of points of sale in the arena to 45.
For fans sitting in the lower bowl of the Mitchell Center, there will be additional points of sale for those seeking beverages. The beverage station in the John Counts room will also remain open throughout the game until the 10-minute mark of the second half for those who have the appropriate wristbands.
Erdmann encourages fans to get to games a little early as well, avoiding a rush of fans trying to enter the stadium or arena at the same time, especially near kickoff or tipoff times or the start of other athletic events. He said stadium personnel work to get fans into the venues in a timely manner, but also stressed there is an element of safety attached to that entry — including checking bags and having to go through metal dectors or being checked with metal-detecting wands by security personnel — that must also be considered.
