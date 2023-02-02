Topgolf is one step closer to coming to Mobile.
According to a press release, construction efforts are ongoing to bring the family-friendly golfing experience to Mobile.
“We are thrilled for the opportunity to be part of the city’s growing culture and excited to contribute another way for locals to have fun,” Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said. “The warm welcome we received as we began construction efforts has been second to none and we’re looking forward to enabling communities in and around Mobile to come play a round.”
The facility will be located in the McGowan Park Shopping Center near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard.
Expected to create 150 jobs when it’s projected to open later this year, the venue will feature two levels with 60 climate-controlled outdoor hitting bays and will be the third Topgolf location in Alabama.
“Breaking ground on the highly-anticipated Topgolf project is a major milestone for Mobile and a testament to our city and county’s commitment to attracting top-tier development and a vibrant future,” Mobile Chamber President and CEO Bradley Byrne said. “We’re thrilled to see this project come to fruition and can’t wait for its expected opening later this year.”
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
