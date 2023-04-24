State Route 188, Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway

The intersection of State Route 188 and Irvington Bayou La Batre Highway.

 via Google Maps

State and local officials are aiming to change a dangerous intersection in South Mobile County.

After nearly three years, plans will move forward to convert the intersection at State Route 188 and Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway into a roundabout. The three-way connection just north of Bayou La Batre is the home to McDonald’s and Odd Fellows Cemetary.

Email Scott Johnson at scott@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.