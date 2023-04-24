State and local officials are aiming to change a dangerous intersection in South Mobile County.
After nearly three years, plans will move forward to convert the intersection at State Route 188 and Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway into a roundabout. The three-way connection just north of Bayou La Batre is the home to McDonald’s and Odd Fellows Cemetary.
Currently, traffic running north to south on Irvington-Bayou La Batre Highway is cautioned with a yellow flashing light. Motorists traveling from State Route 188 are met with a red flashing light and stop sign.
According to Mobile County Commission Director of Public Affairs Sharee L. Broussard, county engineers believe the intersection is a necessary improvement to remedy serious accidents that are frequent at the crossroads. The intersection was a “priority” for both ALDOT and local officials.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, roundaboutsminimizetraffic conflict points, overall resulting in lower speeds and substantially fewer crashes, injuries and fatalities.
During its Monday morning meeting, the Mobile County Commission joined the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) in awarding the construction of the project to John G. Walton Construction in Mobile. The project comes with a $2 million price tag and the 120-day construction is expected to begin as soon as June.
ALDOT will be taking on the lion’s share of the costs while the County Commission will pay roughly one-third of the project with $560,000 from the County’s Pay-As-You-Go program to match it. The project was approved in 2020.
Additionally, Gov. Kay Ivey’s office announced in January the project would be receiving $435,000 in ATRIP-II Funds to help cover the costs. ATRIP-II is an ALDOT grant program for projects of local interest created in the Rebuild Alabama Act.
