Conti Street homes
BY DALE LIESCH

The largest crowd to possibly ever witness a meeting of the Mobile Architectural Review Board [ARB] mostly clapped and cheered when the group unanimously denied a request from the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association [MAMGA] to move two historic Conti Street homes.

MAMGA, through attorney Kirk Mattai, argued that the organization was trying to help revitalize the area of the city known as The Bottom by moving the houses at 918 and 920 Conti Street there. The proposed location of the move on Hickory also coincides with the Black Carnival association’s founding.

Conti ARB meeting

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.