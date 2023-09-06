The largest crowd to possibly ever witness a meeting of the Mobile Architectural Review Board [ARB] mostly clapped and cheered when the group unanimously denied a request from the Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association [MAMGA] to move two historic Conti Street homes.
MAMGA, through attorney Kirk Mattai, argued that the organization was trying to help revitalize the area of the city known as The Bottom by moving the houses at 918 and 920 Conti Street there. The proposed location of the move on Hickory also coincides with the Black Carnival association’s founding.
Mattai argued that leaving The Bottom out of historic guidelines was an injustice that could be righted by moving and refurbishing the homes in question.
“For whatever reason, the MHDC has never taken action to give you the authority to protect that area,” Mattai told ARB members. “Relocation is the strongest tool we have to advance this cause.”
Mattai also argued that there’s nothing particularly significant about the structures, which is one of the five factors the ARB is required to consider before making a decision on an application. He said the Victorian cottages built in about 1902 are “quite common” in the area. He also argued there is precedent to move the homes and gave several examples from previous ARB decisions.
MAMGA, however, was not the first owners of the homes in question. The homes were originally owned by Historic Mobile Restoration Inc., an offshoot of the Infant Mystics parading society. The group had originally planned to move the homes to a different location before MAMGA representatives got involved, Jim Flowers, owner of the neighboring home told ARB members.
Flowers said the homes could “easily” be sold to owners who would want to live in them instead of sitting in a state of disrepair.
“Sometimes the right thing is very obvious and I would respectfully ask the board to do the right thing,” he said.
Since April, a group of advocates and neighbors has been fighting the plan to move the homes. Those advocates for the preservation of the historic nature of the Old Dauphin Way District showed up in droves to the ARB meeting wearing red to speak out against and protest the planned removal of the homes.
Jaime Betbeze, an attorney and member of the Mobile Historic Development Commission [MHDC], told ARB members to follow MHDC design review guidelines when making the decision.
“The guidelines are an anchor to this organization,” Betbeze said. “If you follow the guidelines no one can argue you are being arbitrary or capricious.”
Those guidelines show that moving the structures would have a negative impact on the Old Dauphin Way district, he said.
“Just because we’ve lost some buildings doesn’t mean we should lose hope on other structures,” Betbeze said. “We should protect them all the more.”
In a similar way, Jim Wagoner, a former ARB member, argued that a vote to approve the certificate of appropriateness would go against the board’s mission.
“In my 17 years on the ARB, I have no recollection of the board allowing the moving of any contributing structure from a historic district to an area outside of a district,” he said. “Relocation would be the exact opposite of the standard the ARB has upheld.”
Following the meeting, Mattai said he had no comment as to whether MAMGA would appeal the decision. The group has two weeks to appeal the ARB decision. The appeal would go to Mobile County Circuit Court.
