Mobile’s next big economic investment took a significant step toward reality on Thursday.
The City of Mobile’s Industrial Development Board awarded a contract for demolition for the Brookley by the Bay Economic Development Site.
According to a press release from the Mobile Chamber of Commerce, the project is funded by a $1.2 million grant from the Growing Alabama Tax Credit, handed down by the Alabama Department of Commerce. The project will remove old buildings and infrastructure remaining on the site that were previously in use.
“This is a critical next step in preparing this site for future growth,” Industrial Development Board Chair Melissa Morrissette said. “This site has the potential to greatly enhance business growth and job creation, making a significant and long-lasting impact on our community’s economy.”
The site is slated to be the future home for an Airbus A330 final assembly line in the event Airbus and Lockheed Margin are awarded the LMXT bridge tanker program.
“We can’t thank the State of Alabama, Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield, Alabama Power and Regions Bank enough for providing the funding for this project,” Chamber CEO Bradley Byrne said. “Ensuring the availability of development sites for industry is a crucial aspect of the Industrial Development Board’s plan, and this funding demonstrates the successful collaboration and teamwork required to bring these projects to fruition.”
The contract was awarded to Daphne-based Virginia Wrecking. One of the conditions for companies looking to win the bid was to be a local company as part of the Mobile Chamber’s Mobile First Initiative which prioritizes hiring local employees while contracting with local companies.
Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.
Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com
Brady Petree has been a reporter at Lagniappe since August, 2022. He covers education in Mobile County in addition to news in Southern Baldwin County. He is a graduate of Northwest-Shoals Community College and Athens State University where he received a B.S. in social science with a minor in political science. A Northwest Alabama native, he hails from Russellville where he worked as the Executive Editor/Sports Editor of the Franklin Free Press for over two years. He is married to his wife Stacy and they have two cats named Poppy and Mews who naturally rules the roost.
