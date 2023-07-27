A criminal trial featuring Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper slated to begin this week will now go before a jury after the calendar flips over to the new year.
In a court filing on Thursday morning, Marshall County District Judge Mitchell Floyd issued an order to continue the trial, which was set to begin on August 2. The Trial will now begin on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville.
Cooper turned himself in to police on June 12, after a warrant was issued for his arrest by his neighbor Gerald Carter claiming harassment and intimidation.
Cooper and Carter allegedly got into an argument after Carter claimed a legal easement on Cooper’s property in order to reach his own property adjacent to Cooper’s.
Carter said Cooper told him he would “shoot him” if he tried to travel to his property and the warrant issued for Cooper’s arrest also claims the ALDOT Director threatened to “whoop the victim [sic] ass.”
Marshall County Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Kromann filed the motion for continuance, citing the brief existence of the civil case and requested the trial be delayed for six months in order to give it time to “process through the system.” Floyd agreed with the motion, claiming neither party has had an opportunity to conduct discovery for the trial.
