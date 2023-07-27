John Cooper Mugshot

ALDOT Director John Cooper

 Marshall County Sheriff's Office

A criminal trial featuring Director of the Alabama Department of Transportation John Cooper slated to begin this week will now go before a jury after the calendar flips over to the new year.

In a court filing on Thursday morning, Marshall County District Judge Mitchell Floyd issued an order to continue the trial, which was set to begin on August 2. The Trial will now begin on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 at the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville.

Brady Petree is a reporter with Lagniappe.

Send your news tips here: brady@lagniappemobile.com

