Alex Crow, left, is pictured in June of 2021 with Joseph Arensberg, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School theology chair and father of the Rev. Pat Arensberg, pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where Crow was parochial vicar at one time.
The pastor of the Catholic Church where Fr. Alex Crow served prior to leaving for Europe with a recent high school graduate posted a statement on Facebook Monday thanking parishioners for supporting him and Mobile’s Catholic Church as an investigation into Crow continues.
Though he did not mention him by name, the Rev. Pat Arensberg wrote the weeks since the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, stripped Crow of his priestly duties as Corpus Christi’s parochial vicar in July have been full of “heartache, confusion, anger and disappointment” throughout the parish. The support his congregation showed since then has encouraged him and the parish to continue, Arensberg wrote.
“As I said a few weeks ago, we will get through this together, and, through God’s grace, will emerge stronger,” Arensberg wrote. “With that in mind, I know that there are some out there who are still hurting and may not have the support systems they need. I want you to know that my door is always open and I want to help in any way I can.”
He said anyone could call his office or send him an email to get in touch with him, and called for prayers “for all those involved.”
The statement is only the second time Arensberg has addressed the public since the scandal broke. He has not responded to requests for comment about Crow and his presence at Corpus Christi, nor did the Archdiocese. Crow left Mobile for Europe almost four weeks ago with an 18-year-old woman who recently graduated from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School, and authorities say the pair are currently staying in Rome.
The only other time Arensberg has communicated about Crow was in a Facebook statement posted the day Crow was suspended from working as a priest, on Wednesday, July 26.
“It is with great sadness that I announce that Fr. Crow has left the Archdiocese and is no longer the parochial vicar at Corpus Christi Parish,” Arensberg wrote. “Please keep Fr. Crow in your prayers. I also ask that you pray for me and our parish as we adjust to his unexpected change.”
One parent told Lagniappe Corpus Christi’s rectory was full of alcohol when Crow lived there. They said bottles of liquor “covered” one long table inside, “right there by the crucifix and the rosary.” The same parent gave Lagniappe a picture of the countertop containing a number of liquor bottles of various kinds. Another parent allegedly took that picture inside the rectory.
Lagniappe previously reported former students disputed a statement from McGill Principal Michelle Haas and McGill President the Rev. Bry Shields claiming Crow was not on campus after 2021. Those students said they saw Crow lecturing in McGill Theology Department Chair Joseph Arensberg’s senior-level religion class up to the end of the spring semester in 2022. Joseph Arensberg is Pat Arensberg’s father.
The elder Arensberg has also not responded to requests for comment.
Earlier Monday, Rodi said the Archdiocese will “continue to cooperate” with civil authorities investigating Crow on allegations he may have groomed the 18-year-old with him and other young women when they were in high school.
“I join with you who are concerned, sad and angry about the behavior of Alex Crow and how his behavior is affecting the young woman with whom he’s traveling, their families and the entire family of the Archdiocese of Mobile,” Rodi said in a video statement.
He added the Archdiocese will only release statements when it is able, and that the church does not want to interfere with the ongoing criminal investigation.
