Pat Arensberg Alex Crow

(Left to right) the Rev. Pat Arensberg, pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church and Alex Crow, the church's former parochial vicar.

The pastor of the Catholic Church where Fr. Alex Crow served prior to leaving for Europe with a recent high school graduate posted a statement on Facebook Monday thanking parishioners for supporting him and Mobile’s Catholic Church as an investigation into Crow continues.

Though he did not mention him by name, the Rev. Pat Arensberg wrote the weeks since the Most Rev. Thomas Rodi, archbishop of Mobile, stripped Crow of his priestly duties as Corpus Christi’s parochial vicar in July have been full of “heartache, confusion, anger and disappointment” throughout the parish. The support his congregation showed since then has encouraged him and the parish to continue, Arensberg wrote.

Corpus Christi Rectory
Crow and Arensberg

Alex Crow, left, is pictured in June of 2021 with Joseph Arensberg, McGill-Toolen Catholic High School theology chair and father of the Rev. Pat Arensberg, pastor of Corpus Christi Catholic Church, where Crow was parochial vicar at one time. 

Email comments and news tips to kyle@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.