Repairing drainage pipes under Founders Park could add almost $250,000 to Fairhope’s multimillion-dollar plans for a new athletic track on the property, recreation officials told city councilors Monday night.

After hearing and viewing a presentation by public works director Richard Johnson and recreation director Pat White, the City Council said they should consider undertaking a study into the most cost-efficient and structurally sound way forward. Mayor Sherry Sullivan told Lagniappe she does not expect the issue to affect the track development.

