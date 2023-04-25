Repairing drainage pipes under Founders Park could add almost $250,000 to Fairhope’s multimillion-dollar plans for a new athletic track on the property, recreation officials told city councilors Monday night.
After hearing and viewing a presentation by public works director Richard Johnson and recreation director Pat White, the City Council said they should consider undertaking a study into the most cost-efficient and structurally sound way forward. Mayor Sherry Sullivan told Lagniappe she does not expect the issue to affect the track development.
“I can report that progress at the track is actually going well,” Johnson said, explaining contractors discovered issues in some of the pipes and sewer personnel ran a camera through the section to investigate. “I wish I could tell you we found good news.”
Video shows several cracks and deformations throughout all 725 feet of the high-density polyethylene pipe [HDPE] running north to south along what would be the western side of the new track. A conversation with engineers already working on the project resulted in three courses of action the city could take.
Johnson said the city could do nothing and move forward with the project, addressing symptoms as they appear; only replace sections of pipe that are directly beneath the new track at a cost of around $165,000; or replace the entire length of pipe with reinforced concrete piping at a cost of $246,455.98.
“Pat and I are here to get guidance,” he told councilors. “The challenge is we’re making a significant investment in this property and we have an underlying infrastructure that’s definitely compromised.”
He described HDPE as “the wonder material” of the 1990s for its inexpensive price and easy handling. However, Johnson said HDPE does not weather well in large diameters and depths, as is the case with the pipe at Founders Park.
When Council President Jay Robinson asked what Johnson and White recommended the city do, Johnson said full replacement would ensure future councils would not discuss drainage issues at the park for 30 or 40 years.
Councilman Jack Burrell balked at the $340 cost for one foot of concrete piping, calling it “an astronomical price to pay,” and suggesting the city should authorize an independent study before adding such an expense to the project.
“When you say drainage around here and you say it in public, you better do a study, in my opinion,” Councilman Cory Martin added. “I got a call today, I got yelled at today because of Fairfield. So we’re talking about water draining towards that community and we’re talking about just putting pipe in and doing something — I don’t think that’s a good idea. I think we better look at it and make sure we got it together before we do such a thing.”
Johnson said reducing the size of the pipe below 30 or 36 inches in diameter could make the repairs more affordable, but whether a smaller pipe can drain as well is the question.
“This is a liquid situation,” Johnson said. “But I will hopefully refine this in the next two weeks.”
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
