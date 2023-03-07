New Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood will be getting a much-needed financial leg up after the Mobile City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved $1.5 million for his office.
District attorneys’ offices are state agencies, but by state law, they are funded through worthless check units. While worthless check prosecutions were a very lucrative part of the criminal justice system in the 1970s and 1980s, Blackwood previously told councilors, very few people write checks on a regular basis now. This leaves a shortfall in the funding that is typically filled, at least in the case of the local district attorney’s office, by Mobile County.
In comments during the council meeting, Blackwood preemptively thanked the representatives for the help, adding that the funding would help eliminate the backlog of cases the county is currently facing.
“One hundred percent of this funding will be used in Mobile County,” he said. “This is not being sent to support citizens in Montgomery County, Limestone County or Madison County.”
Blackwood previously said the additional funding, which will work out to $500,000 per year for three years, will be used to hire more prosecutors to serve in courtrooms. Currently, the office assigns one assistant district attorney per courtroom and in Mobile County Circuit Court, that means each prosecutor is responsible for 400 cases “at any one time.” In District Court, this can mean prosecutors are responsible for as many as 1,000 cases each, Blackwood said.
The current backlog of cases, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, means some of the inmates at Mobile Metro Jail facing “the worst of the worst” charges have been awaiting trial for as many as five years, Blackwood said.
“We haven’t been able to try a capital murder case [since the pandemic] yet,” Blackwood said. “We are forced to prioritize trials for those currently in jail. There are a lot of people charged who are out walking in our community because of the prioritization of cases.”
While supporting the measure, a number of councilors criticized the state for not properly funding the agency and forcing the city to step in.
“It’s a sad day when the city of Mobile has to spend $1.5 million on a state agency, especially when the state enjoys its largest surplus ever,” District 5 Councilman Joel Daves said. “I see this as a failure of the state to properly fund its criminal justice system. This is unfair to the citizens of Mobile and unfair to the people sitting in our jail when they expect justice to be swift.”
District 7 Councilwoman Gina Gregory told colleagues the funding is needed, whether it’s a city responsibility or not.
“We can’t just throw up our hands and say, ‘Oh, well, that’s a state problem,’” she said. “Not being able to try cases is a problem.”
Other councilors, like District 1’s Cory Penn and District 2’s William Carroll agreed with the move, but hoped it would also spark the city to use some of its own surplus to fund needs in neighborhoods.
“Five hundred thousand dollars could go a long way for three years in District 2,” Carroll said. “I’m hoping the city will find additional money to fund issues in the community.”
