The Mobile City Council is poised to approve a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday that promises to create parameters to bring West Mobile residents into the city.

A committee featuring six members of the council agreed on the wording and format of a resolution that would give the elected board the authority to hire a “disinterested” third party to evaluate the financial impact of a possible annexation of areas of West Mobile. While members largely agreed on what should be included in a possible study by a third party, the meeting was called to determine whether the process should be codified in a permanent ordinance, or a more temporary resolution.

