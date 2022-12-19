The Mobile City Council is poised to approve a resolution at its regular meeting Tuesday that promises to create parameters to bring West Mobile residents into the city.
A committee featuring six members of the council agreed on the wording and format of a resolution that would give the elected board the authority to hire a “disinterested” third party to evaluate the financial impact of a possible annexation of areas of West Mobile. While members largely agreed on what should be included in a possible study by a third party, the meeting was called to determine whether the process should be codified in a permanent ordinance, or a more temporary resolution.
“The ordinance structure gives us a procedure that is followable for every annexation,” District 2 Councilman William Carroll said. “For municipal governments dealing with people or property, it is better to do it through an ordinance. In this case, an annexation deals with both people and property.”
In either case, the council and administration agreed to annexation parameters that includes a third-party study of the financial impacts of growing the city in a westward direction. Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s Chief of Staff Jim Barber told councilors the city would give the third-party “validator” access to all files and staff needed to determine if the financial numbers the city has come to in reference to annexation are accurate.
However, Barber and the administration were opposed to making the parameters binding long-term through an ordinance and preferred a resolution.
An ordinance, Barber said, would open the city up to litigation and would also lock future councils and mayors into rules the current city set.
“An ordinance is permanent and it takes five (of seven) votes to remove it,” city attorney Ricardo Woods said. “A resolution gives you a process, but you want to be careful to put additional parameters on yourselves.”
Making parameters permanent, Woods said, could put the city at risk of having an annexation legally rescinded and any tax revenue collected being repaid.
“If you misstep on anything, you risk invalidating an annexation,” Woods said. “You don’t want to make it easier to undo an annexation.”
After coming to consensus on a resolution over an ordinance, councilors debated the wording of the item. Councilors on one side argued for a third-party validator, while others wanted a “feasibility study.” It turns out that in both cases, councilors wanted an unbiased party to look at the data the city uses to determine which areas to annex and validate the numbers in order to guard against mistrust in the government. The biggest proponent of a feasibility study was Council President C.J. Small, who told his colleagues a number of his constituents had asked for one. Although, he admitted that he didn’t want anyone to give the council their opinion on annexation. Instead, Small wants to make sure annexation is “good for the city.”
“They want information,” he said. “They don’t want an opinion. They would prefer someone independent and non-biased.”
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones said he took issue with needing a third-party validator and a feasibility study in the same resolution.
“The area we’re talking about is known,” he said. “A feasibility study would tell us if it’s feasible to add that area. We’ve already done that.”
Ultimately, the committee agreed to put the wording in the ordinance into a resolution, but amend it to language about a third party validator that would be given access to the same databases the city uses to determine if the annexation of West Mobile makes financial sense.
The vote on this resolution is expected on Tuesday. There is no set timetable for a vote to allow an annexation referendum and no annexation plans have yet been made public.
Barber has previously said the city would introduce its annexation plan after the holidays. The goal of annexation is to add revenue to city coffers and get the 184,000 population back above 200,000 to open up federal grant opportunities.
