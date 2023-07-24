Mobile’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) now has nine new members after city councilors voted in favor of seating Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s appointments at their regular meeting on Monday.
The seating of Cartledge Blackwell, Abby Davis, Catarina Echols, Stephen Howle, Karrie Maurin, Stephen McNair, G. Cameron Pheiffer-Traylor, Barja Wilson and Jennifer Roselius on the municipal board came less than a month before they could decide whether two historic houses on Conti Street stay in their current location or move away. The nine board members begin their terms on the body immediately.
Lagniappe previously reported Councilman William Carroll called on the city to delay the board appointments, because he wanted to “stagger” their terms in accordance with Alabama law. He presented an ordinance to accomplish that during the council’s pre-meeting work session Monday morning.
Now, two board members will serve a term of one year, while the other seven serve a term of three years. As terms conclude, new members will be appointed to full or partial terms “so as to create three classes of three board members each,” the ordinance reads.
“Once the full set of three classes of three board members with overlapping terms has been established, all subsequent appointments shall be for a full three-year term,” the ordinance reads.
City Councilors approved Stimpson’s appointments and Carroll’s amendment during the regular meeting later that morning.
“I’m just excited the City Council finally went ahead and did that so we are in alignment with the state statute,” Stimpson said after the meeting. “It’s been a long time coming. Lots of conversation. Sometimes we refer to changes like that as ‘a heavy lift.’ It’s been a ‘heavy lift,’ but now it's done.”
He expressed optimism his selections for the ARB will know what they are doing and will make good decisions while on the body.
“A lot of the people who are appointed, they are very well-versed in exactly what’s going on,” Stimpson said. “This won’t be brand new to them. I’m confident they’ll make the right decision.”
When asked what he thought was “the right decision” in the case of the houses at 918 and 920 Conti Street possibly being moved to 661 Hickory Street, Stimpson answered “[he’ll] leave that up to the ARB.”
Carroll shared Stimpson’s confidence in the new board members, adding he personally knows most of them and knows they live in historic neighborhoods.
“I think that the choices were good,” he said. “Now it’s just a point of getting them seated and trained, and making sure they follow the board governance of how boards should operate in our city.”
Carroll said the new “staggered” terms will make sure “there remains some historical basis and data on the board once board members changed out or terms came to completion.”
The Conti Street houses could be up for the ARB’s consideration at its Aug. 16 meeting.
