Mobile’s Architectural Review Board (ARB) now has nine new members after city councilors voted in favor of seating Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s appointments at their regular meeting on Monday.

The seating of Cartledge Blackwell, Abby Davis, Catarina Echols, Stephen Howle, Karrie Maurin, Stephen McNair, G. Cameron Pheiffer-Traylor, Barja Wilson and Jennifer Roselius on the municipal board came less than a month before they could decide whether two historic houses on Conti Street stay in their current location or move away. The nine board members begin their terms on the body immediately.

