After listening to passionate pleas from residents in favor of keeping the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, the Mobile City Council voted unanimously to sell the 75-year-old stadium to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners.
Despite approving the sales contract, council action on the stadium is not complete. School commissioners could vote on the sale and an accompanying intergovernmental agreement as early as a July 6 special called meeting. The council has already approved a version of the intergovernmental agreement, but members expect a different version to come back from the school board. The council would have to approve the new version before the sale is finalized.
What the two sides stipulate in that intergovernmental agreement could remain sticking points for the deal. District 2 Councilman William Carroll said after the Tuesday, June 27, regular meeting he hopes to see in writing requirements that the board leave the stadium at 30,000 seats minimum to ensure the “community still has use of the stadium” for games between Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
“We want it to be a good stadium that still provides the same service to the community it did before,” he said.
Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority, has also asked that no more than 10,000 seats be removed from the 40,000-seat stadium.
After a board meeting on Monday, Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS) spokesperson Rena Philips reiterated to Lagniappe, the school system is still working through the kinks with the original deal and said the initial plan would call for the stadium to be reduced in size. While she didn’t have an exact number of how many seats would be removed yet, she said the facility would be “right-sized” to fit the needs of Murphy High School for Friday night football games and the city when it comes to HBCU games and other events.
“It would need to be a smaller stadium that we could keep secure, that would be the initial thing,” Philips said. “It’s a 40,000-seat stadium and when you play a high school game there, that’s too big. So we’re still looking into that and trying to figure out the right size.”
Philips also confirmed the system’s goal of creating a sports complex on the property.
“Based on need and future phases, we could add softball, baseball and soccer fields and stuff like that just based on what the community needs,” Philips said. “And that would be something to benefit our students and community as a whole.”
If the agreement is approved by the board with no changes, the city will sell the stadium to the school board for $1 and agree to put $9 million into it over the next decade. Carroll said the board is expected to put as much as $40 million into it as well.
District 1 Councilman Cory Penn said the agreement gives both government entities the opportunity to “put a lot into” the stadium, which wasn’t happening before.
“This is a great thing for the community,” he said. “I will not support anything that takes HBCU games away from Ladd.”
School Board President Sherry McDade said she is in support of the deal. She said the board believes the venue could benefit more than just those hitting the gridiron on Fridays and Saturdays.
“I think it’s going to be great for our community because Ladd Stadium is not just used for football,” McDade said. “The community uses it as a walking track and they want to be a part of it. … It’s not just for football, it’s an entertainment complex.”
Tuesday’s council meeting was punctuated by a few passionate speakers who verbally lashed out against councilors for their votes. Tim Hollis told councilors they were neglecting their jobs as “checks and balances” against the administration in approving the deal. Once the meeting had officially adjourned, his attacks on the councilors got more personal. He referred to the Black representatives on council — President C.J. Small, Carroll and Penn — as “you three” and accused them of “continually voting against the interests of those who voted for you.”
Both police and City Chief of Staff James Barber spoke several times to both Hollis and Cosetta Jackson, who was holding up signs asking for everyone involved in the stadium sale to be impeached.
Sabrina Mass, an outspoken citizen, criticized the council for its treatment of Jackson over the sign-holding. She said councilors were infringing upon Jackson’s First Amendment rights by requiring her to sit, instead of stand, with her signs.
Council attorney Michael Linder said the body allows citizens to speak during its business meeting and can make “reasonable” requirements of those speakers and others while the meeting is in session. He added that signs have historically been banned from council chambers.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds stopped the meeting at one point to complain that talking between Hollis and two other citizens was distracting. Hollis then left the meeting before coming back.
“I’m whispering to my colleagues like you all whisper to your colleagues,” he said. “You’re no greater than us.”
In other business, councilors approved the move of Hank Aaron’s childhood home back to the Toulminville community, where the baseball star grew up.
