By Lagniappe

After listening to passionate pleas from residents in favor of keeping the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex, the Mobile City Council voted unanimously to sell the 75-year-old stadium to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners.

Despite approving the sales contract, council action on the stadium is not complete. School commissioners could vote on the sale and an accompanying intergovernmental agreement as early as a July 6 special called meeting. The council has already approved a version of the intergovernmental agreement, but members expect a different version to come back from the school board. The council would have to approve the new version before the sale is finalized.

