Mobile City Council 2021

Members of the Mobile City Council at a meeting

 Gabriel Tynes

The first major change to the Civic Center site in decades will finally take place after years of debate over what should happen to the area.

On Tuesday, the Mobile City Council approved a 100-year ground lease on a piece of the 22-acre site that allows a private developer to construct a new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building there. The lease was approved on a 5-1 vote, with one abstention. District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds voted against it and District 6 Councilman Scott Jones abstained.

Dale Liesch is assistant managing editor and a reporter with Lagniappe. He can be reached at dale@lagniappemobile.com

Tags

Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.  Dale Has won a n

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.