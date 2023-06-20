Ladd 1
By Tommy Hicks

Members of the Mobile City Council voted Tuesday to initiate the sale of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, a move that would cost the city $9 million in order to shed ownership of the 75-year-old stadium and pave the way for the school system spending tens of millions more on the facility.

In a unanimous decision at its Tuesday, June 20 meeting, the Mobile City Council approved an original version of an intergovernmental agreement between the school board and the city on the sale of the stadium. The council balked at an updated version of the agreement, which took out language that would have allowed the city to take back control of the stadium if the school board abandons it anytime within the next 25 years.

