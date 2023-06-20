Members of the Mobile City Council voted Tuesday to initiate the sale of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Board of School Commissioners, a move that would cost the city $9 million in order to shed ownership of the 75-year-old stadium and pave the way for the school system spending tens of millions more on the facility.
In a unanimous decision at its Tuesday, June 20 meeting, the Mobile City Council approved an original version of an intergovernmental agreement between the school board and the city on the sale of the stadium. The council balked at an updated version of the agreement, which took out language that would have allowed the city to take back control of the stadium if the school board abandons it anytime within the next 25 years.
The council also decided to delay, for one additional week, a vote on the actual sale contract, as questions remain over the stadium’s size and if it will remain large enough to host future events, featuring Historically Black College and Universities football games.
“What about stadium size? District 2 Councilman William Carroll asked deputy city attorney Florence Kessler during a pre-conference meeting Tuesday. “I don’t see anything in here in reference to that. They could reduce it to a number of seats not compatible with college football games.”
There have been discussions about leaving the stadium at around 30,000 seats — down from its current configuration of about 40,000 — but there is nothing in either the sale contract or the intergovernmental agreement that makes that idea mandatory, Carroll said.
In the pre-conference meeting, Mayor Sandy Stimpson advised against making too many demands of the school board on this issue.
“If we try to dictate 30,000 seats they might tell us to keep it,” Stimpson said.
The agreement, if approved by both sides, would sell Ladd to the school board for $1 and commit the city to make emergency repairs to the field turf, as well as pay for an additional $9 million in improvements. The board would put in tens of millions of its money up to fund improvements. As Carroll mentioned in the meeting, the total investment would be about $40 million dollars.
Ladd has struggled in recent years to land events as it has also seen bowl games and University of South Alabama Football move to USA’s new Hancock-Whitney Stadium.Should the deal go through, three “classic” games and home football games for Murphy and Williamson high schools stand as the only rent-generating events on the books for Ladd this year. The discussion over attendance at the “classic” games comes as officials and promoters of last year’s biggest game were unable to divulge how much money was brought in through ticket sales.
Ann Davis, a former member of the now defunct Ladd board, told Lagniappe the stadium itself brought in $71,000 from last year’s Gulf Coast Challenge, which featured Jackson State University and Alabama A&M.
Almost half of the revenue for the stadium from the game came from $35,000 paid in rent. The stadium also took in $19,000 for tailgating and $17,000 for parking, Davis confirmed. It was unclear how much Ladd took in from other games and events last year.
The Gulf Coast Challenge itself attracted a reported 33,500 ticketed fans, however neither Danny Corte, executive director of the Mobile Sports Authority, nor Tim Hale Jr., organizer of the Challenge, could confirm how much money the game brought in from those sales.
Corte said he didn’t have the numbers in front of him and deferred to Hale. Hale told Lagniappe he’d have to speak to his accountants. Hale did recall that the game brought an estimated $15 million worth of economic impact to the city.
Tickets for the 2022 game were advertised at $35. At that amount, 33,500 tickets sold would have brought in more than $1 million just at the gate. However, Corte did confirm that not all 33,500 fans in attendance paid for tickets.
Discussions between the city and school board over the sale of Ladd didn’t happen overnight, but intensified when Ladd’s board missed payroll and the city took over operations at the decades-old stadium. Davis blamed the city and its lack of attention to Ladd as reasons for the failures.
In making what appeared to be a similar point, Carroll pointed to the different ways in which the city has handled Ladd and the Civic Center. Carroll told his colleagues that the city is spending more than $200 million on renovating the Civic Center, despite the fact it loses close to $2 million per year. In contrast, he said, the city wants to get rid of the burden of Ladd, even though it lost less money year over year, or broke even. He reiterated several times during both the pre-conference and regular meetings that he was not against the stadium sale.
“I think Ladd is still viable,” Carroll said. “I hope the school system will continue to promote the stadium to where it’s viable to the community. I want the stadium to remain a vibrant part of the culture around it.
“I am not against the sale,” he said. “I am all for the culture, which is a big part of the quality of life.”
School plans
School board members have discussed the future of Ladd and appear interested in renovating the stadium, as well as making other improvements. Commissioner Doug Harwell said members want to find the “right size” for the stadium.
“We want it to be the perfect size for city events and for high school football,” Harwell said.
Commissioner Johnny Hatcher said a partial demolition and renovation has been discussed by board members, but it was only “one of several suggestions” made to improve the facility and get it ready for future use.
In addition to partial renovation, Harwell said the board plans to make the complex available for sports outside of just football. He would not go into specifics about what other sports fields could be added to the area. Hatcher confirmed the board was looking at making Ladd a “full-fledged sports complex.”
Both men discussed the possibility of making Ladd a possible future host of Alabama High School Athletic Association championship games.
If the contract is approved the school system would control the stadium, but the city would be allowed to host up to five events, including three classic games slated for next season. The other two events hosted there would be up to the city, Hatcher said.
Corte said he supports the sale of the stadium to the school board.
“I think it’s a tremendous opportunity,” he said. “I’m very much in favor of the transfer as written. The board plans, from what I’ve seen, are exciting.”
