It wasn’t free of debate, but members of the Mobile City Council came to a consensus on a new master plan for the Civic Center property, during a lengthy meeting of the body’s administrative services committee.
The committee ultimately decided to move forward with a plan based on recommendations from the architectural firm Populous, while adding elements to it based on the already-established Downtown Development District, but councilors had to navigate two sticking points — including what to do with the center’s expo hall and what heights to allow within the district.
The plan, recommended by Populous, calls for renovation of either the arena alone or the arena and theater, the addition of a six-story building for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a parking garage, a possible hotel and single-family homes.
Committee Chairman and District 2 Councilman William Carroll initially asked to add the 40,000-square-foot expo hall to the proposed master plan as well. He said it didn’t make sense to tear it down and called it “very useful.”
“To tear down something in today’s market worth $20 million would be a bad idea,” he said. “I want to add it to the Populous plan.”
Kendall Wall, General Manager of ASM Global, the company hired by the city to run the Civic Center, Convention Center and other properties, said the expo hall houses a giant LED wall used by film crews to shoot movies and television commercials. It is also used as overflow for balls during Carnival season.
Wall told councilors the hall was used much more before the Convention Center was built. He added it doesn’t get that much use now outside of the film industry. Wall told councilors the building would need to be renovated, along with the rest of the facility if it was going to be used in the future.
“We would have to do some upgrades to it,” he said.
When asked by District 5 Councilman Joel Daves how much revenue the expo hall brings in annually, Wall said it was responsible for about $50,000 per year.
“I don’t agree to it,” Daves said. “I don’t understand why we’re putting the expo hall back in here.”
Ultimately Carroll consented to keep the building off the plan in order to get councilors to approve it unanimously when they vote on it. Executive Director of Public Works Jim DeLapp told councilors leaving the expo hall off the new master plan doesn’t necessarily mean it has to come down.
“Ultimately, anything developed has to come before the council,” he said. “We have multiple bites at the apple.”
Another issue the committee discussed was height restrictions on the property. Carroll, District 6 Councilman Scott Jones and a number of downtown residents and advocates tweaked the plan previously approved by the Planning Commission to allow 16-story buildings in areas of the 22-acre site, including to allow for the arena.
The area had never been zoned before. This move by the Planning Commission and those involved in the changes gave the area its first-ever height and use restrictions.
While councilors were on board with allowing 16 stories in many areas, due to increased “flexibility” for future development, the administration asked for a “graduating series” of allowable heights.
City Chief of Staff James Barber told councilors the administration was concerned allowing 16-story buildings on the plan outside of the arena would give developers a false impression that the city would approve such construction when it wouldn’t in certain circumstances, like if it was near residential property.
Putting a finer point on it, city attorney Ricardo Woods told councilors courts might rule against the city in future lawsuits if it allows 16-story buildings in its master plan, but then denies a project based on height.
“We don’t want to lure someone in with false intentions if we don’t intend to put (a 16-story building) there,” Woods said.
This would be especially true if the city relinquished ownership of the property down the line, Woods said.
Downtown Mobile Alliance President and CEO Elizabeth Stevens told Woods the city could add deed restrictions to prevent that problem.
Daves said he didn’t “buy” Woods’ argument developers would be falsely lured in by the change to the master plan.
“The only developers for this property will come to us,” Daves said. “We’re the ones doing the luring.”
With the committee discussion Wednesday, the new master plan moves forward. The council will hold a public hearing on the plan before a final decision is made.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a number of awards from both the Alabama and Virginia press association over his career. The one he is most proud of is the First Amendment Award from the Alabama Press Association for a story on the Prichard City Council.
Originally from the wilderness of Baldwin County, he grew up around animals, including ducks, chickens, dogs, a horse, a rarely seen cat and an angry goat. In his adult life the menagerie has shrunken to just two very lazy, well-fed dogs. Dale is married to Hillary Liesch and the couple has one daughter. The family lives in Mobile.
