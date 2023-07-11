Fairhope city councilors voted to accept a $1.1 million grant award to update an “antiquated” part of the city’s sewage treatment plant, though they described the money as a fraction of the cost to update the facility’s headworks.
The award came from Alabama’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund in June. The project would upgrade part of the plant where raw sewage enters the system for processing. The plant releases between 3 million and 4 million gallons of treated wastewater every day.
“This project needs to go through, especially with Fairhope’s growth,” Daryl Morefield, Fairhope Public Utilities’ water superintendent, said. “It’s got to be done. The headworks is antiquated, it’s old, it’s a chokepoint for the whole system.”
City Treasurer Kim Creech said the council will have to find money somewhere else if they want the project to go forward, whether that is applying for more grants or borrowing money from a bank.
“If it’s a project we’re going to need to do anyways, then it makes sense to get the grant and do the project,” Councilman Jimmy Conyers said.
Councilman Jack Burrell said he would rather the city get a second opinion from other engineers before committing millions of dollars to the headworks.
When Councilman Corey Martin asked if Fairhope should consider building another sewage treatment plant, Morefield said the current plant can expand at its current location. The plant sits north of Fairhope Colony Cemetery at the end of Church Street.
“With relocating another wastewater plant, you’re going to have to go inland, because there’s no way ADEM [Alabama Department of Environmental Management] is going to allow us to build another one this close to the bay,” Morefield said. “If you do move it inland, there’s going to be issues with where do you discharge 3 to 4 million gallons of treated water a day. It’s got to be discharged somewhere.”
The rest of the plant is in good shape, Morefield added. Only the headworks need updating right now. He said the project will minimize the risk of overflows, reduce wear and tear on pipes and eliminate redundancies in the system.
“When you’re spending $6 million, I don’t want a water treatment salesman selling me a plant that is more than I need if you can get it for $4 million or $3.5 million,” Burrell said. “I wouldn’t mind paying somebody to give me a second opinion on that.”
Multiple engineering firms have opinions on and cost estimates for the project, Morefield said. Final plans, however, are not ready.
“Just accepting this money, we still have a lot to do before we get to the project we’re going to be using the money for, including getting the grand plan from whatever group of engineers we ultimately decide to use, and getting a cost breakdown of where the money is going and how it’s going to be spent,” Council President Jay Robinson said. “[The grant] is a good chunk towards getting that project done, and obviously it’s something that needs to be done.”
