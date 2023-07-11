Fairhope City Council 2023

From left to right, Fairhope City Councilors Jack Burrell, Corey Martin, Jay Robinson, Jimmy Conyers and Kevin Boone.

 Staff photo

Fairhope city councilors voted to accept a $1.1 million grant award to update an “antiquated” part of the city’s sewage treatment plant, though they described the money as a fraction of the cost to update the facility’s headworks.

The award came from Alabama’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) fund in June. The project would upgrade part of the plant where raw sewage enters the system for processing. The plant releases between 3 million and 4 million gallons of treated wastewater every day.

