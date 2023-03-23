Fairhope city councilors are considering updates to the city’s decades-old Mardi Gras rules, including a possible increase in parade permit fees and the future of RV parking downtown.
More than a month after Fat Tuesday, Paige Crawford, Fairhope’s director of community affairs, took the lectern at the City Council work session Wednesday afternoon and presented councilors with suggested revisions submitted by her department, Fairhope police, public works personnel and civic center managers.
“We have yet to update our city of Fairhope parade rules and regulations since 1993, so that puts us at the 30-year mark of updating,” she said. “So we thought it would be time to bring this to y’all for consideration to make some changes.”
The current parade permit fee of $2,500 has remained unchanged for the last 30 years, Crawford said, and the time could be right to raise that figure considering the current cost of overtime for police officers and public works employees at each parade.
“I don’t know what y’all’s thoughts are on increasing that parade permit fee, but on average the Fairhope Police Department overtime per parade is about $8,000 and the Public Works Department overtime per parade is about $14,000,” she said. “We thought maybe an incremental increase.”
Lt. Shane Nolte told councilors police are considering only allowing marching bands to walk in parades and banning vaping. Barricades could also line the streets of future parades.
The amendments for Fairhope’s Mardi Gras parades could also be used for other events, like the Fairhope Witches Ride.
“We’re just trying every effort to make safety a priority,” Crawford said.
Councilman Jimmy Conyers agreed the city should consider increasing the permit costs to better cover what the city pays in overtime.
Reading through the packet of proposed amendments, Councilman Jack Burrell objected to possibly eliminating RV parking during the city’s Mardi Gras celebrations.
“I want to say something very pointed,” Burrell said. “I was one of the ones who helped write this, and I don’t know what the problem is. If they’re breaking the law, give them a citation. I don’t think that it’s a big to-do. I don’t know why staff doesn't want to fool with this or why the police doesn't want to fool with this. I don’t even know why it's being brought to us to do anything with it.”
Council President Jay Robinson said one of the issues city staff had with RVs was they took up space in several spots usually reserved for handicap permits. Crawford told Burrell she only intended to bring all the Mardi Gras concerns to the council at once for total consideration.
“We were just basically saying is this something we want to continue to do,” she said.
