What is the consultant hired by the Mobile City Council to improve governance of some of the city’s boards and commissions going to do, exactly?
Well, Paula Minnikin will look for ways these council- and mayor-appointed boards can operate more effectively by using worldwide best practices.
“I work with boards all over the world,” Minnikin said in an interview. “I’m an expert in board governance. What is governance? Well, if someone accused you of running a fantastic organization, everything you’d show them to prove that is your governance.”
Through an $80,000 contract approved by the council at its last regular meeting, Minnikin will meet, in the coming weeks, with members of the Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex Board, the Mobile Housing Authority Board, the Mobile Area Water and Sewer System Board of Commissioners, the History Museum of Mobile Board, the Tree Commission and the Industrial Development Board to review how each operates, educate them on board best practices and find the gaps between what they’re doing and those recognized best practices.
“Sometimes it’s helpful to have board members regrounded in best practices,” Minnikin said. “That’s what good governance is. We want to have a consistent and best-in-practice approach to governance in Mobile.”
The training members of these selected boards will consist of a one-hour-to-90-minute presentation on board best practices, as well as a review of how it operates, looking for any gaps between the way these boards operate and best practices outlined by Minnikin.
Mayor Sandy Stimpson has tasked Minnikin specifically with looking at the boards in terms of economic development, responsibility, good governance and relationship to the environment.
“I’ll work with them to make sure we foster good governance,” she said. “In the long term, we’ll set Mobile up for success.”
While Minnikin has yet to meet with any of the boards, she said there are common things to look at when discussing best practices. One is board size.
Typically, she said, the ideal board consists of as many as seven or eight members, but usually no more than 14. She compared an organization’s board size to people raising a baby. She said parents may take advice on proper techniques of raising children from the grandparents and a few other sources, but if too many are involved, the advice they give ceases being helpful.
“We know if we get past a certain number, the board becomes so ineffective that a group of four to five members, as part of an executive committee, does basically everything,” she said. “We want to have enough people around to help to make good decisions, but not too many where nothing gets done.”
Possibly trimming people from the History Museum of Mobile Board is one of the concerns board member Dianne Jones has about the council action. She called the board she currently serves on, which is 21 members strong, “probably the best experience of being on a board I’ve ever had,” adding that the folks appointed by councilors to serve all have an interest in the city and they show up for the meetings.
“We always have a quorum,” she said.
The board has been good for the museum as well, she said, as the History Museum of Mobile set attendance and sales records last year.
“It’s the old saying, ‘If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it,’” she said. However, Jones admitted she’s in favor of term limits.
Generally, term limits are also a best practices suggestion Minnikin offers. The best practice for boards is to establish a two-to-three-term limit, she said.
Again, Minnikin used a child as an example to illustrate the importance of term limits. When a baby is born, she said, the parents may be on the lookout for a caretaker or nanny for the baby.
“The people who look after the child when she’s younger aren’t the same ones she needs when she’s a teenager,” Minnikin said. “Part of it is realizing boards are the same way. The people who start them don’t need to be the ones who stay.”
As for other best-practice highlights, Minnikin said, board members need to have a “nose in, fingers out” attitude to service.
“Board members should be paying attention, but never need to get their hands involved,” she said.
Specifically, she said, a challenge for boards and board members is knowing where the line is when getting involved in an organization’s operations. They should put the organization first and never benefit themselves.
“A conflict of interest is not just about money,” Minnikin said. “In board governance, a perceived conflict of interest is a conflict.”
Generally, Minnikin said, boards can avoid problems with not meeting quorums by staggering terms.
District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds said the “usefulness” of the council-appointed boards is the most important part of this action.
“If we have them they need to have a use and need to be effective,” he said. “We have a ton of advisory boards; their job is to advise us on what’s going on in a particular group. We’re taking an opportunity to get a better handle on what boards we have.”
Specifically, Reynolds sees issues with boards where three members are appointed per councilor, like the History Museum of Mobile Board and its 21 members.
“It’s hard to have an effective board with 21 members, although they’ve done a great job,” he said.
Reynolds said he has similar issues with the council’s Civic Center Advisory Board, which is allotted two members per councilor. However, the Civic Center Board is not one of the groups slated for Minnikin’s help.
The board of Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex has been selected for review. The process doesn’t sit well with Board Vice President Ann Davis, who called it “a waste of time.”
Davis said the board met with members of the City Council over the summer, gave them all the information they asked for and has gotten no guidance from elected officials.
“It’s insane to me that they want to waste our time,” Davis said. “We’re a volunteer board and volunteer so much of our time.”
A current issue with the board is it’s missing a seventh member, Davis said. She blamed a councilor for not appointing a member to replace one who resigned more than a year ago. She also argued the city and council have not given the stadium complex the financial support it needs to hire help for Director C.J. Drinkard.
“I’m tired of them pulling our chain,” Davis said. “They either need to give us the money we need, or say we’re not getting any more.
