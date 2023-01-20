Ben Reynolds
By Gabriel Tynes

The Mobile City Council is likely to approve a 100-year ground lease for a new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building on the Civic Center site, although it won’t be unanimous.

Not only does Councilman Ben Reynolds plan to vote against the lease — which will appear for the second time on the council agenda on Tuesday, Jan. 24 — but he will actively advocate against granting the developer some of the 12 variances sought at an upcoming Board of Zoning Adjustment (BOA) meeting. He argues that allowing the developer to sidestep rules laid out in the zoning for the area that was just approved, diminishes the whole exercise.

