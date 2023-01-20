The Mobile City Council is likely to approve a 100-year ground lease for a new U.S. Army Corps of Engineers building on the Civic Center site, although it won’t be unanimous.
Not only does Councilman Ben Reynolds plan to vote against the lease — which will appear for the second time on the council agenda on Tuesday, Jan. 24 — but he will actively advocate against granting the developer some of the 12 variances sought at an upcoming Board of Zoning Adjustment (BOA) meeting. He argues that allowing the developer to sidestep rules laid out in the zoning for the area that was just approved, diminishes the whole exercise.
“The ink’s not even dry on, or is just dry on the new zoning for the area and the first thing to go on the property is requesting 12 variances,” Reynolds said. “The first opportunity we get to pass something and they throw it out the window.”
One of the biggest issues Reynolds has with the building is the federally mandated 50-foot setback. The developer will be asking for a variance to increase the allowed setback in the area from 5 feet to 50 feet. The 50-foot setback request is based on a mandate for any new federal building constructed after the terrorist attacks on 9-11. Federal buildings constructed before that need a waiver to operate with a smaller setback.
“Based on the [Unified Development Code] or the zoning for that area, the setback is 5 feet,” he said. “I want them to conform to 5 feet.”
Reynolds also takes issue with a variance the developer plans to ask for on building materials.
“It’s a federal rectangular building with reflective glass,” he said. “It’s not a sight for sore eyes, I can tell you that. The exterior finishes are concrete and metal.”
At the very least, Reynolds believes the council should delay a vote on the ground lease until after the BOA meeting takes place.
“If we approve the lease and the Board of Adjustment doesn’t allow the setback, or other variances, what impact does it have on the lease?” He asked.
Also on Tuesday’s agenda is the transfer of $1 million from the city’s general fund to its capital improvement fund to build an 800-space parking garage on the Civic Center site. Reynolds said he has no issue with that item.
Dale Liesch has been helping to keep Mobile Bay funky since 2014. He covers the city of Mobile and brings dad jokes into the office almost every day. He studied journalism at the University of Alabama and graduated way back in 2007.
Dale Has won a n
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.