The Mobile City Council is set to consider adding $1 million per year to the city’s Capital Improvement Program [CIP], while also renewing it for another five years.

At its regular meeting on Monday, July 24, the council will consider the item on its agenda after working with Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office on the proposal.

