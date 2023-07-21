The Mobile City Council is set to consider adding $1 million per year to the city’s Capital Improvement Program [CIP], while also renewing it for another five years.
At its regular meeting on Monday, July 24, the council will consider the item on its agenda after working with Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office on the proposal.
Established in 2016, the CIP Program has directed $168 million in sales tax revenue to fund improvements to roads, sidewalks, public infrastructure, parks, greenways, and city facilities. The CIP program has also supported critical transportation and environmental projects across the entire community.
Historically, the CIP Program has allocated $3 million to each council district annually. In addition to extending the CIP program to 2028, the ordinance being considered on Monday would also allocate an additional $1 million to each district — bringing the annual total to $4 million.
"The CIP Program has been a game changer in addressing some of Mobile's longstanding infrastructure needs," Stimpson said in a statement. "If the program is expanded, Mobilians in all seven council districts will feel the infusion of additional funding coming into their communities without seeing any increase in their taxes."
Council President C.J. Small said in a statement the CIP money has brought “significant progress” to the city and its residents.
"I look forward to expanding this program with additional funds so that we can continue investing in major projects that will directly improve the lives of our citizens."
