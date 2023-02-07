The Mobile City Council approved design services for a new Civic Center parking garage and designs for a new Africatown Welcome Center, and laid over a land swap deal until April at their regular meeting Tuesday morning.
However, the decision to move forward with the $850,000 contract to create a full architectural and engineering plan for the parking garage near the proposed site for a new Army Corps of Engineers office building was not without significant deliberation between District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds in the pre-council meeting.
“I’m going to ask that we table this,” Carroll said. “Evidently, there seems to be a whole lot of confusion with what's going on with the actual variances over there. I understand yesterday we had a council member who is actually lobbying for all the variances to go away including the setbacks. We have a board of zoning and adjustments that does not know where we are going with this.”
He said the proposed parking garage is planned to accompany a building that “we don't know we’re going to build yet.”
Reynolds answered that the council should move forward with the parking garage, saying he told the board on Monday the city wants the Corps to build their offices on the Civic Center site.
“That's what this City Council has said,” Reynolds said. “We’ve executed a lease to that effect. The city also, by the law this City Council passed, said we don’t want all the setbacks, we don’t want all the variances, we don’t want all this other stuff. The law is very clear with that.”
Carroll said he was only concerned with the garage, not the building, at the moment. He held the motion should be tabled “until there’s some clarity on what we’re going to do with that parking garage,” adding that he hoped the plan is to move forward with it “without causing undue confusion.”
Council President C.J. Small said the agenda item would not be tabled and would go before a vote in the regular meeting. When the time to vote came, Carroll said he was “fine with passing it today” and joined the council in approving it.
District 6 Councilman Scott Jones abstained. He told Lagniappe after the meeting he did not vote because he felt the garage plans should be done in conjunction with the Corps’ office plans.
“We need to finalize that,” Jones said.
Carroll said he supports moving both developments forward and wants the garage progress to come along “behind or parallel” to the Corps’ building.
The first phase of designs and permitting for the Africatown Welcome Center can now move forward after a unanimous vote from the council. Mott MacDonald Architects will fulfill the almost $400,000 contract.
A land swap deal between the city and the county’s school systems for three acres of school property behind the former Mobile Press-Register building on Water Street in exchange for owning the land beneath Calloway-Smith Middle School will be up for approval in more than a month.
City spokesman Jason Johnson attributed the delay to possible subdivision zoning issues and attorneys still finalizing the deal’s details.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
