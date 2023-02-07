Mobile city council 2023

The Mobile City Council approved design services for a new Civic Center parking garage and designs for a new Africatown Welcome Center, and laid over a land swap deal until April at their regular meeting Tuesday morning.

However, the decision to move forward with the $850,000 contract to create a full architectural and engineering plan for the parking garage near the proposed site for a new Army Corps of Engineers office building was not without significant deliberation between District 2 Councilman William Carroll and District 4 Councilman Ben Reynolds in the pre-council meeting.

