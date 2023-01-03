There will only be two private ambulance services allowed to operate in the city of Mobile, for at least 90 more days.
The Mobile City Council, on Tuesday, voted to delay for about three months a decision on whether to allow MEDEVAC to operate on the city’s rights of way. Currently MedStar and Newman’s are the only two private services allowed.
Cory Hughes, owner of MEDEVAC, said the company requested the certificate of public convenience after receiving calls from doctors, patients and hospitals asking for private transport from one facility to another. Hughes said callers complained about the other two services taking too long to respond.
“We get calls every day to take patients from hospital to hospital,” Hughes said. “These things aren’t getting done and when they are getting done it’s not in a timely manner.”
In other areas of the state, like Clarke County, where MEDEVAC already has a presence, the municipality can use other ambulance services in a crunch. That’s not the case in Mobile, Hughes said.
“Everywhere else has a pop out valve; the (services) can ask for help,” he said. “There’s no pop out valve here. The patients and people in need just sit and suffer.”
At a pre-conference meeting Tuesday Mobile Fire-Rescue Chief Jeremy Lami told councilors that Newman’s and MedStar were performing better on a city-managed rotation schedule since October when the schedule was tweaked.
Since the MFRD switched from a day-to-day rotation from Newman’s to MedStar to a call-to-call rotation, both services are exceeding the guidelines put in place to measure success. Lami asked for the 90-day delay on the MEDEVAC request because the department wants to continue to study the issue. Lami said if the two services begin to not meet the guidelines, the council would then have the option to vote to give MEDEVAC the certificate it needs to operate in the city.
Specifically, Lami said if the city allows a third service into the mix it could make responding to rotation calls not profitable enough for one of the current services to remain, which could have a negative impact on calls.
Hughes agreed that either Newman’s or MedStar could pull out if MEDEVAC is introduced, but he said competition is ultimately good.
“It will drive down prices for consumers,” he said.
