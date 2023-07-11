After three members abstained from a vote to approve the agenda at last week’s Mobile City Council meeting over the proposed deal to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), Monday’s meeting saw the council get through all agenda items without a hitch.
Council President C.J. Small, Councilman William Carroll and Councilman Cory Penn all abstained from voting for the agenda last week over concerns with the Ladd-Peebles deal, effectively stopping the entire meeting. The three later released a joint statement vaguely outlining their dissent with the proposed agreement, claiming it failed to “garner adequate support to preserve the community’s cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium’s economic significance.”
One week later, those concerns appear to have been satisfied as the city and MCPSS inch closer to the goal line in closing the deal.
As part of the agenda, council members voted unanimously — without any comments or discussion — to approve a 99-year lease agreement between the city and MCPSS transferring land to the school system for Williamson High School’s new football stadium. The move paves the way for MCPSS to begin construction on a stadium for Williamson that will be just across the street from Ladd-Peebles.
One item not on the agenda was the sale of 75-year-old venue to MCPSS. However, the item was placed on the agenda next week for a first read after an intergovernmental agreement was reached late last week between the two entities.
Chief of Staff James Barber said while the agreement signals a move in the right direction, the overall sale is reaching a vital point as far as timing is concerned.
“The first games will be high school games in August and the clock is ticking on that and whether or not they will do that,” Barber said, citing the need to replace the turf on the field. “But if we’re not able to tell the HBCU colleges something about that field very soon, they’re going to have to do whatever they have to do to proceed with the games. There is a significance about how much delay can we really afford to do before we begin to see some progress here.”
Barber said last week, council members had concerns about Alabama’s Monument Act, and whether or not the school board had any “substantial” plans for demolition. MCPSS officials have said they would like to “rightsize” the stadium, which would include the removal of seating. Barber said the city reached out to the attorney general’s office, which said as long as the venue is kept for its original purpose and keeps its name, MCPSS would be allowed to move forward with renovations.
The primary sticking point holding up negotiations, according to Barber, were disagreements over seating capacity for the stadium.
Those issues seem to have been resolved, according to the intergovernmental agreement.
According to the agreement, Ladd-Peebles must have the capacity to seat a minimum of 30,000 people. Additionally, the city will appropriate $9.2 million in funds to be used by the school board on the stadium, in addition to $800,000 expended to replace the field’s turf. The agreement also allows for the city to reserve the venue for no less than five events per year, with priority dates for at least two of the city-related events.
As part of the agreement, the general public will be allowed to use the walking track in the stadium between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m.
As for why he was opposed last week, Carroll said he did not want the city to lose out on the economic impact the HBCU games could have for the city, a number he claims is around $10 million.
Ultimately, Carroll said he is now “optimistic” a deal will come together.
“I think there’s a win-win here for everyone, especially the school system,” Carroll said. “I think going forward, we all just need to work together, knowing it’s going to benefit the city and benefit the school system that we find some common ground and get this all over with.”
Police jurisdiction
In what could be a historic referendum vote for annexation next week, one council member is looking ahead to what the city needs to do in the event those in west Mobile vote to join the city limits.
Before adjoining Tuesday’s meeting, District 5 councilman Joel Daves expressed his desire for the council and other city officials to explore the possibility of rolling back the municipality's existing police jurisdiction lines after the vote next Tuesday.
“As I pointed out several years ago, the police and fire services we provide to those residents are paid for by the citizens of Mobile,” Daves told fellow council members. “The bottom line is the folks in the police jurisdiction that are receiving these services are paying less than half the tax that the citizens of Mobile are providing for these services.”
Mobile’s police jurisdiction currently extends 1.5 miles beyond city limits, something Daves said he would prefer to be pulled back entirely from areas not annexed in.
Daves pointed out efforts from the Alabama Legislature which would either eliminate the jurisdictions entirely or pull services back, including a 2021 bill from state senator Chris Elliott, R-Josephine, which restricted growth of such jurisdictions.
Carroll told Daves he was “thrown for a loop” when his fellow council member brought up the possibility of what may happen post-annexation. However, Carroll said according to the latest financial reports, if the city rolls back the jurisdiction, it could save upwards of $21 million in expenditures.
Carroll said he wants to prioritize ensuring those affected by the decision know what’s at stake.
“I would never want to put anybody in harm or take away services that are going to cause unintended consequences or death or a house burning down or anything like that,” Carroll said. “So the city itself, we need to be very careful in how we go about any action in reduction of the PJ [police jurisdiction] and its withdrawal.”
Barber said the city has attempted to communicate the possibility of rolling back the jurisdiction to those who would be affected by it if the vote for annexation fails.
“We’ve certainly tried to be mindful to communicate that effort that’s been ongoing,” Barber said. “It’s always been the mayor’s position that neighborhoods should be allowed to vote before any legislative action that directly impacts public safety is taken in the jurisdiction.”
