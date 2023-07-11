Mobile city council 2023

After three members abstained from a vote to approve the agenda at last week’s Mobile City Council meeting over the proposed deal to sell Ladd-Peebles Sports and Entertainment Complex to the Mobile County Public School System (MCPSS), Monday’s meeting saw the council get through all agenda items without a hitch.

Council President C.J. Small, Councilman William Carroll and Councilman Cory Penn all abstained from voting for the agenda last week over concerns with the Ladd-Peebles deal, effectively stopping the entire meeting. The three later released a joint statement vaguely outlining their dissent with the proposed agreement, claiming it failed to “garner adequate support to preserve the community’s cultural identity and does not acknowledge the stadium’s economic significance.”

