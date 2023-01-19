As Dauphin Island dusts off their beads and masks for three straight weekends of Mardi Gras parades and parties, town councilors have set new rules for people wanting to join the fun.
According to a release, parade spectators will only be able to reserve spots along Bienville Boulevard starting at sunrise on the day of the parade. At least one person must stay with lawn chairs, tents or vehicles reserving a space at all times. Neither ribbons nor ropes may be used to mark spots.
“Parade goers are also encouraged to only take as much space as needed for their respective group and to make room for others whenever possible,” the release stated.
Anything placed along the route will be disposed of if not removed after each parade.
Dauphin Island’s Mardi Gras calendar begins with the Krewe de la Dauphine parade on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.
The People’s Parade will hit Bienville Boulevard the following Saturday, Jan. 28 also at 1 p.m. Applications to join can be found by clicking here.
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Paws will meet with their dogs at Water Tower Plaza on Saturday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m., and the Massacre Island Secret Society will showcase Dauphin Island’s “rich history and pageantry” with an “elegant evening event” on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m.
Kyle covers Africatown, the Baldwin County Commission, Baldwin County Schools and the Eastern Shore. After completing his undergrad in history at Mississippi College in 2021, he earned a master's degree in journalism at The University of Alabama in August 2022. He is thrilled to be closer to the beach now than ever before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.